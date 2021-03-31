'Together Together' Trailer Released Ahead of Ed Helms and Patti Harrison Movie's Premiere

✖

The trailer for Together Together dropped on Wednesday, giving fans a sneak peek at the acclaimed comedy weeks before its release. Together Together stars Ed Helms as a single 40-year-old man trying to have a child and Patti Harrison as the surrogate mother carrying his baby. The movie itself comes out on Friday, April 23.

Together Together made a mark at the Sundance Film Festival back in January, and ever since then, movie buffs have been dying to see it reach the mainstream. It is lauded as an oddball comedy of the highest order, full of awkward moments and sweet ones alike. The movie is written and directed by Nikole Beckwith. In addition to Helms and Harrison, it stars Tig Notaro, Julio Torres and Anna Konkle. So far the movie has an 88-percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"A lot of surrogacy movies there's this dour, sad, ominous thing of, like, 'I can't believe I have to give up this baby,'" remarked Beckwith in an interview with Indie Wire at Sundance. "I think that's also really connected to the way we view women as 'women are meant to be mothers' and deeply identify with that all the time. We don't talk about a male biological clock ever. It exists. Men want to be dads. I just wanted to tell a kind of positive story that divorces us from this idea of the all-encompassing female biological clock and leans more into the nuance of that."

Helms' character, Matt, is a far cry from the characters he is known for playing in The Office and The Hangover. He told Indie Wire that those are "what people associate me with by default. For a long time, all I wanted to do was big ridiculous comedy. It's why I got into show business... I've been so lucky to do that at a high level for quite a while, and I'm finding this very organic urge to spread my wings a little bit and do something different."

Meanwhile Harrison is breaking boundaries as a transgender actress playing a cisgender character, in a move that reviewer Jude Dry praised. Dry noted that "the fact is completely inconsequential to the movie. The obvious next step towards more inclusive casting is trans actors playing cis roles, and there can be no doubt that Harrison is playing a cis character in Together Together."



Together Together premieres in theaters everywhere on Friday, April 23.