Jenna Dewan Is All Smiles in New Photo for Netflix Series ‘Mixtape’

Jenna Dewan is hard at work on her new Netflix show Mixtape, although based on the smile in her new photo from the set, it does not feel much like work to her.

The former World of Dance host shared a photo of herself at a dance rehearsal space. “I still sometimes can’t believe this is my job. Thank you [Josh Safran]. Coming sooon! [Netflix],” she wrote in the caption, adding a dancing emoji.

Dewan has been linked to the project since March 2018, when it was originally set up at FOX. The series was created by Joshua Safran (Quantico, Gossip Girl) and is described as a “a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are, [capturing] the different stages of love, exploring if time can heal a broken heart and if love can withstand life’s tragedies.”

In July 2018, FOX passed on the project, but Netflix quickly picked up it, ordering it straight to series for a 10-episode first season. In January, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that part of the series would be filmed in Chicago.

Mixtape also stars Jahmil French, Callie Hernandez, Campbell Scott, Madeleine Stowe, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Megan Ferguson and Evan Whitten. Paul James (Greek) joined the cast in December, replacing Raul Castillo, who appeared in the original FOX pilot.

Netflix has not set a release date for Mixtape yet.

While waiting for Mixtape to start production, Dewan took a recurring role on FOX’s The Resident, appearing in eight episodes during Season 2. She also hosted the first two seasons of World of Dance, but chose not to return for Season 3.

Dewan, 37, will also be seen in The Wedding Year, a romantic comedy starring Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland and Dear White People‘s Tyler James Williams. It was directed by Legally Blonde‘s Robert Luketic and also stars Wanda Sykes, Keith David and Anna Camp. Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures plans to release it later this year.

Dewan has been racking up the credits since splitting from ex-husband Channing Tatum, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Everly, last year. Dewan is now dating Tony-winning actor Steve Kazee. Dewan finally shared included Kazee on her social media pages when shared a black and white photo of Kazee sitting on a rocky beach on her Instagram Story in April, just one day before Tatum’s birthday.

Kazee also shared a selfie with Dewan after her dog Lulu died in December.

“The past few days haven’t been easy but losing a fur friend never is,” Kazee wrote in the caption at the time. “There have been tears of sorrow, tears of joy, laughter, longing, and every emotion in-between. Today though… today was a good day.”

Photo credit: Twitter/Jenna Dewan