2025 Movie With Record-Breaking Box Office Success Will Stream on HBO Max This Week

Get ready to shout “chicken jockey” at your screen and settle in with a dish of Steve’s Lava Chicken, because the biggest movie of the year is about to stream on Max!

The Jack Black and Jason Momoa -starring blockbuster hit A Minecraft Movie, based on Mojang Studios’ sandbox Minecraft game, will make its streaming debut on the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer on Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

An American Sign Language (ASL) version of the film, performed by Deaf ASL Interpreter Sophia Morales, will stream the same day. A Minecraft Movie will then debut on HBO linear on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Play video

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie centers around four misfits – Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) — struggling with ordinary problems whose lives are turned upside down when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

The film is heading to Max following Max following its record-breaking theatrical run earlier this year. The film debuted in theaters on April 4 to a record-breaking $163 million domestic and $150 million international opening, making for a total $313.2 million global launch, making it the most successful launch for a video game adaptation. To date, the film has grossed a worldwide total of $953.5 million, per Box Office Mojo, making it the second-highest-grossing movie of the year and the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation ever, behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

A Minecraft Movie’s box office success didn’t necessarily translate to critical acclaim. In fact, the film is rated rotten on Rotten Tomatoes with a 45% critics score and a consensus that reads, “Ostensibly a film about celebrating creativity, A Minecraft Movie provides a colorful sandbox for Jack Black and Jason Momoa to amusingly romp around in a story curiously constructed from conventional building blocks.” However, there’s no doubt that audience members were fans, with A Minecraft Movie holding an 85% audience score.

A Minecraft Movie streams on Max beginning Friday.