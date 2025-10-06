All 4 Kurt Sutter TV Shows and How to Watch Them

Kurt Sutter is one of the most notable TV creators of the past two decades, with four shows under his belt.

He got his start after he was hired to write for the first season of FX’s The Shield in 2002, before going on to create the Golden Globe-winning series Sons of Anarchy in 2008. In SoA, Sutter wrote, produced, and directed the series, while also appearing in the show for six seasons. (His wife, the actress Katey Sagal, played main character Gemma Teller.)

After the end of Sons of Anarchy, Sutter created the historical drama The Bastard Executioner and the SoA spinoff Mayans M.C. All four shows aired on FX.

Scroll down for info on where to stream each series.

The Shield

All seven seasons of The Shield are streaming on Hulu.

Sons of Anarchy

All seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy are streaming on Hulu.

The Bastard Executioner

The first and only season of The Bastard Executioner is available to rent on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Mayans M.C.

All five seasons of Mayans M.C. are streaming on Hulu.