'Jack Ryan': Premiere Date for Fourth, Final and Shortest Season Revealed

The fourth and final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan has a premiere date. The first two episodes will be released on Amazon's Prime Video on June 30, with two episodes following each Friday. Since there will be only six episodes, the series finale for John Krasinski's show will be released on July 14.

In Season 4, Jack will face enemies both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, he is asked to dig up internal corruption and his investigation turns up a suspicious black operation that could expose the U.S.' vulnerability. Jack and his team also learn that the corruption is tied to a drug cartel and a terrorist organization, testing Jack's own beliefs in the American government he fought to protect.

Krasinski stars as Dr. Jack Ryan, the character previously played by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, and Chris Pine on the big screen. Wendell Pierce stars as Ryan's boss James Greer, while Michael Kelley will return as Mike November. Betty Gabriel plays CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, and Abbie Cornish plays Cathy Mueller. Michael Peña (Ant-Man) joined as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa (Hunters) was cast as Chao Fah.

Jack Ryan launched in August 2018 and has since become one of Amazon's major Prime Video originals. The show was developed by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and is produced by Platinum Dunes, Skydance Television, Paramount Television Studios, Amazon Studios, and Sunday Night Productions. Season 4 will launch just six months after Season 3 was released in December, three years after Season 2. The first two seasons earned two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role and one for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

Although Krasinski is saying goodbye to Jack Ryan, the former Office star still has plenty of work to do. He recently began work on IF, his first feature film as a director outside of the A Quiet Place universe since 2016. Krasinski also wrote the movie and will star in it alongside Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Bobby Moynihan, Alan Kim, and Louis Gossett Jr. Paramount will release the movie on May 24, 2024. Krasinski is also a producer on A Quiet Place: Day One, which hits theaters on March 8, 2024, and the Rosemary's Baby prequel Apartment 7A.