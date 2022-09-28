Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"

Jack Ryan first debuted in 2018, and quickly became a hit with Prime Video watchers. Season 2 of the series launched a year later, in 2019, with co-producer Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) saying at the time of renewal, "We're thrilled that the first season has generated so much enthusiasm. We couldn't be happier to be working with Amazon and to be filming very near the Amazon to tell the next great Jack Ryan adventure." Fans will get Season 3 later this year, as we now know, and the show has been renewed for a fourth, and final, season, which will likely launch sometime in 2023 or 2024.

In addition to Krasinski, the series has also featured stars such as Abbie Cornish (Geostorm), Mena Massoud (The 99), Timothy Hutton (American Crime), Peter Fonda (3:10 to Yuma), and Wendell Pierce (The Wire). Krasinski also executive produces the series alongside Cuse and Michael Bay (Bad Boys, Transformers: The Last Knight). This is not the first time Krasinski and Bay have worked together on a project, as Bay directed the actor in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi back in 2016.

Notably, Krasinski is the 5th actor to portray Tom Clancy's iconic Jack Ryan character. He was first portrayed by Alec Baldwin in The Hunt for Red October (1990), then most famously, and most frequently, by legendary actor Harrison Ford in both Patriot Games (1992) and Clear and Present Danger (1994). In 2002, Ben Affleck played Jack Ryan in The Sum of All Fears, and most recently the character was portrayed by Chris Pine in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014).

While fans will only have two more seasons with Krasinki's Jack Ryan, another Clancy character will be making an introduction soon, possibly leading toward a spinoff series. It has been reported that the show's producing studies — Amazon Studios, Paramount TV Studios, and Skydance — are in development on a spin-off starring Michael Peña (Ant-Man, Narcos: Mexico). Pena will be portraying Ding Chavez, and will turn up at the end of Season 3. Chavez is a crucial character in the Jack Ryan novels, having appeared in 22 of them, including Clear and Present Danger and The Sum of All Fears. Peña is not the first actor to play Chavez, as Raymond Cruz played the character alongside Ford's Ryan in Clear and Present Danger.