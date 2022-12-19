'Jack Ryan' Newcomers Betty Gabriel and Nina Hoss Tease Season 3 Action (Exclusive)

The stakes are higher than ever for Jack Ryan in the upcoming third season of the hit Prime Video political thriller Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Having been accused of treason in the Season 2 finale, Jack (John Krasinski) is on the run in Season 3 – premiering Wednesday, Dec. 21 – and he'll have to turn to his no-nonsense CIA boss Elizabeth Wright (Betty Gabriel), and Czech President Alena Kovac (Nina Hoss) if he wants to get out of this alive.

Gabriel and Hoss opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of the Season 3 premiere about joining the action-packed series – from the suits to the stunts. "I was definitely drawn to the action [and] large global quality of the show and I was drawn to the character," Gabriel explained, adding that she also had some "reservations" when it came to playing Wright, a "suit-wearing boss lady."

"I think there are some wonderful layers and complexities to her journey and her position because she's Jack's boss, but she's also got her boss and she's really pushed into the space where ... she's just really outside her comfort zone," Gabriel continued. "And we get to see how this person who looks like me functions in that position within this predominantly white male organization." She quipped, "And I do look good in the suit, I have to admit."

Hoss agreed she was attracted to the "nuanced and finely-written character" of President Kovac within such a fast-paced universe. "I always had the feeling she has this bubble where time holds a little bit," she shared of Kovac's cool attitude. "You see a politician get to grips with the hecticness of a lot of things [that] are being thrown at her and she has to make very quick decisions, but she takes her own time to do so. And I was very surprised that a character like that is in [the show] and very glad to be able to work on that."

Hoss also got a taste of Jack Ryan's classic action sequences, teasing that she did get to do her own stunt during filming, jumping into "ice cold water" at one point. "I actually got to do it, so you see the real thing," she teased. "That was fun and challenging at the same time but it was great." Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 premieres Wednesday, Dec. 21 on Prime Video.