John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's $6M Hollywood Mansion: Peek Inside
Actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are one of Hollywood's powerhouse couples, and their homes and lifestyle reflect that. The couple sold a massive home in The Hollywood Hills back in 2016, and it recently went back on the market giving fans a chance to peek inside. In listing photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can see the incredible wealth on display there.
Krasinski is best known for acting out one of the most iconic sitcom romances of our era on The Office from 2005 to 2013, though he began dating Blunt in 2008 while that story was still getting started. Blunt, meanwhile, is a British actress who still has strong ties to the U.K., so it's no surprise that she and Krasinski have become a globetrotting couple. After marrying in Italy they spent much of their early marriage in New York City where they had two daughters and settled in Brooklyn Heights. However, they reportedly still spent a lot of time and money turning their Hollywood Hills home into a dream house.
The house is positioned in the midst of celebrity splendor on a private cul-de-sac off of Mulholland Drive in L.A. on a lot of just over one-third of an acre. Originally built in 1965, it has a total of 3,657 square feet of living space including four bedrooms. Like many L.A. homes, it also has grand amenities outside, including a patio with views of the city skyline and the nearby mountains, not to mention a fountain and a saltwater pool.
Inside, the house is a modern marvel that speaks to Blunt and Krasinski's success. The duo reportedly bought the house for $2.57 million in 2014 and sold it for $3.5 million in 2016. When it went for sale recently it was listed for a whopping $6 million. Here's a look inside the home.
Arrival
Blunt and Krasinski's old property is filled to the brim with the house, the surrounding patio space and the lush, meticulous landscaping that makes a big impression when you first arrive. It offers sweeping views of the canyon, the mountains and Hollywood itself.
Open Concept
The house has a wide foyer and after that, guests walk into an open floorplan free-for-all. The space is wide and welcoming with exposed beams of natural wood and ample recessed lighting.
Living Room
The living room is a slightly recessed area centering around a gas fireplace. Tall glass windows make it easy to host a gathering with outdoor and indoor functions, although the motorized blinds make it easy to enclose the space on a cozy night.
Dining Room
The dining room comes with some privacy as well, but large sliding glass doors make it easy to open up.
Kitchen
The massive kitchen is fit for a professional chef – not to mention breakfast at the counter.
Primary Bedroom
The bedrooms are large enough to be counted as suites in their own right, and like the other rooms, they offer access to the outdoors.
Home Office
The listings furnished one room as a home office or study, which worked perfectly with the home's overall vibe.
Bathrooms
The bathrooms in this house are decked out – one even has a wall-mounted TV facing the shower.
Patio & Gazebo
This house takes full advantage of the L.A. climate with ample space outdoors to relax or gather with friends. The patio has some covered space along with some open space, while a gazebo across the yard provides another location to settle in.
Pool
Finally, those who step outside will find a saltwater pool with a flagstone patio on one side and a gazebo on the other. The home is apparently still for sale for $6 million, but Blunt and Krasinski are not the ones selling it.