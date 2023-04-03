John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's $6M Hollywood Mansion: Peek Inside

Actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are one of Hollywood's powerhouse couples, and their homes and lifestyle reflect that. The couple sold a massive home in The Hollywood Hills back in 2016, and it recently went back on the market giving fans a chance to peek inside. In listing photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can see the incredible wealth on display there.

Krasinski is best known for acting out one of the most iconic sitcom romances of our era on The Office from 2005 to 2013, though he began dating Blunt in 2008 while that story was still getting started. Blunt, meanwhile, is a British actress who still has strong ties to the U.K., so it's no surprise that she and Krasinski have become a globetrotting couple. After marrying in Italy they spent much of their early marriage in New York City where they had two daughters and settled in Brooklyn Heights. However, they reportedly still spent a lot of time and money turning their Hollywood Hills home into a dream house.

The house is positioned in the midst of celebrity splendor on a private cul-de-sac off of Mulholland Drive in L.A. on a lot of just over one-third of an acre. Originally built in 1965, it has a total of 3,657 square feet of living space including four bedrooms. Like many L.A. homes, it also has grand amenities outside, including a patio with views of the city skyline and the nearby mountains, not to mention a fountain and a saltwater pool.

Inside, the house is a modern marvel that speaks to Blunt and Krasinski's success. The duo reportedly bought the house for $2.57 million in 2014 and sold it for $3.5 million in 2016. When it went for sale recently it was listed for a whopping $6 million. Here's a look inside the home.