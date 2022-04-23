‘Is It Cake?’ Viewers Call out Show’s Major Flaw

Netflix’s new competition reality show Is It Cake brings a meme to life, but fans are surprisingly put off by its host. The series’ premise is a little obscure but it’s not as distracting to most commenters as Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day. After the show premiered last month, viewers savagely eviscerated Day on social media.
Is It Cake tasks specialty bakers with crafting cakes to look like everyday objects and icing them so that they are convincing replicas of the real thing. It’s a silly concept based on a meme that went viral in 2020, but it’s simple enough to enthrall viewers for a few episodes. However, those that got sucked in by this show seemed completely averse to Day as the MC. Before long, Day was trending on Twitter, with commenters saying that he was a poor fit for the series.
For those unfamiliar, Day is a 42-year-old comedian who joined SNL as a writer in 2013 and then became a cast member in 2016. He was also an on-air correspondent on The Jay Leno Show, among other on-screen credits. His recurring sketches on SNL include several odd-couple characters and celebrity impressions, as well as the grim supercentenarian Mort Fellner.
Is It Cake premiered on Friday, March 18 on Netflix and so far the response has not been great. Scroll down for a look at the fan response to the series and Day’s hosting so far.
Odd Choice
Fans who were familiar with Day were surprised by his performance here and wondered if it was his decision to play it that way. Some seemed to think it might have been pressure from producers or directors.
Distracting
Others were invested in the premise of Is It Cake? but were distracted by Day. They wanted a different host to follow the same format.
Knowledge
Viewers felt like Day displayed a strange lack of knowledge about baking for someone hired to host a baking show. They figured he should have done some research ahead of time.
Disagreements
To be fair, there were many fans that defended Day’s performance here. However, even then the debate dominated all discussions of this show, overshadowing other aspects in review.
Unbingeable
Perhaps the greatest insult that could be leveled at a Netflix original series was leveled at Is It Cake? – fans said that they could not binge watch it because of Day’s awkward humor.
Absurdity
Many of Day’s defenders argued that this tone was appropriate for the absurdity of the show’s premise.
Unfamiliar
Finally, the show never mentions that Day is a cast member of SNL, and many viewers didn’t recognize him at first. This led to some awkward discussions with people asking who exactly this guy is and how he got this job.