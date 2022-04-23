‘Is It Cake?’ Viewers Call out Show’s Major Flaw

Netflix’s new competition reality show Is It Cake brings a meme to life, but fans are surprisingly put off by its host. The series’ premise is a little obscure but it’s not as distracting to most commenters as Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day. After the show premiered last month, viewers savagely eviscerated Day on social media.

Is It Cake tasks specialty bakers with crafting cakes to look like everyday objects and icing them so that they are convincing replicas of the real thing. It’s a silly concept based on a meme that went viral in 2020, but it’s simple enough to enthrall viewers for a few episodes. However, those that got sucked in by this show seemed completely averse to Day as the MC. Before long, Day was trending on Twitter, with commenters saying that he was a poor fit for the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For those unfamiliar, Day is a 42-year-old comedian who joined SNL as a writer in 2013 and then became a cast member in 2016. He was also an on-air correspondent on The Jay Leno Show, among other on-screen credits. His recurring sketches on SNL include several odd-couple characters and celebrity impressions, as well as the grim supercentenarian Mort Fellner.

Is It Cake premiered on Friday, March 18 on Netflix and so far the response has not been great. Scroll down for a look at the fan response to the series and Day’s hosting so far.

Odd Choice

I agree. I don't know why they had him go so over-the-top-cheesy. 🙄 — 𝙷𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚊𝚑 𝙲𝚛𝚊𝚣𝚢𝚑𝚊𝚠𝚔 (@HannahCrazyhawk) March 23, 2022

Fans who were familiar with Day were surprised by his performance here and wondered if it was his decision to play it that way. Some seemed to think it might have been pressure from producers or directors.

Distracting

completely agree, everytime he speaks i get irritated — ash claremont-diaz 📨 (@cynicalvertigo) March 23, 2022

Others were invested in the premise of Is It Cake? but were distracted by Day. They wanted a different host to follow the same format.

Knowledge

https://twitter.com/melodytosanrio/status/1505322690067898373?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Viewers felt like Day displayed a strange lack of knowledge about baking for someone hired to host a baking show. They figured he should have done some research ahead of time.

Disagreements

What I was thinking the opposite he is so funny — Samhal (@africanhippiee) March 21, 2022

To be fair, there were many fans that defended Day’s performance here. However, even then the debate dominated all discussions of this show, overshadowing other aspects in review.

Unbingeable

It's be better if he wasn't in it honestly. I am a serial Binger and have to take a break because I've rolled my eyes so many times at his 'jokes' — May Thompson (@MayTom2515) March 20, 2022

Perhaps the greatest insult that could be leveled at a Netflix original series was leveled at Is It Cake? – fans said that they could not binge watch it because of Day’s awkward humor.

Absurdity

https://twitter.com/prairiequeer/status/1506085260349616133?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Watching Mikey Day wield a knife like a maniac is the exact nonsense I wanted and expected from this show – 10/10 #IsItCake #Netflix pic.twitter.com/uxbgyM8rdO — Lizz_97 (@97Lizz) March 19, 2022

Many of Day’s defenders argued that this tone was appropriate for the absurdity of the show’s premise.

Unfamiliar

He is on SNL — Judy A. Jones (@EastGlacierMT) March 23, 2022

Finally, the show never mentions that Day is a cast member of SNL, and many viewers didn’t recognize him at first. This led to some awkward discussions with people asking who exactly this guy is and how he got this job.