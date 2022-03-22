Netflix’s No. 1 Show Is Completely Ridiculous

Although Netflix subscribers have access to a wealth of mind-bending content and award-winning movies and television shows, most are choosing the latest weird series in the streamer’s catalog. The meme-inspired Is It Cake? series has taken the top spot on the Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart, beating out The Adam Project and Inventing Anna. The show is also at the top of the TV Shows and Kids program charts. Fans of the series have been buzzing about it from the moment it was released on Friday.

Is It Cake? is inspired by the crazy 2020 meme, where videos show expertly crafted cakes made to look like something else are cut in half to reveal that they are cakes. In the series version, skilled cake artists are challenged to make cakes that look like something else. The artists make cakes shaped like shoes, bowling balls, hamburgers, cups, and more. Saturday Night Live star Mickey Day gets to ask the titular question.

The challenge for each chef is to trick the celebrity judges. The judges get 20 seconds to decide if they are looking at a cake or the actual objects. If they make the correct guess, the cake artist is eliminated. However, if the judges are fooled, the baker gets a chance to win up to $10,000. Half of the winnings come from the main competition. At the end of each episode, the chef gets a shot at winning an additional $5,000 if they correctly guess if a container full of money is cake.

The ‘Perfect Show’ for Two Years into the Pandemic

Netflix has released eight episodes so far. Some celebrity judges on the show include rapper Daym Drops, comedian Fortune Feimster, actor Michael Yo, model Camille Kostek, actor Finesse Mitchell, and singers Rebecca Black and King Princess. Saturday Night Live stars Heidi Gardner and Bobby Moynihan also appears on the show.

‘I just cried tears of joy for the bakers’

Although Is It Cake? is based on a meme that is two years old, the response to it has been positive on Twitter. Many believe it is the right kind of escapist entertainment for the moment.

‘I want to watch 30 more episodes’

“I thought Is It Cake? was the stupidest idea for a TV show until 10 minutes in, when I started yelling about fast food items that were actually cake, and now I want to watch 30 more episodes of Is It Cake?” journalist Jessica Dershowitz tweeted.

‘I am constantly wanting cake’

“Found a new show on [Netflix] called Is It Cake? and I am constantly wanting cake ALL. THE. TIME,” one viewer wrote. “The only thing that sucks about this show is the host. He’s annoying af. Other than that, it passes the time.”

‘I’m 100% invested in it’

“Is It Cake? is such a stupid f—ing concept for a Netflix show and I’m 100% invested in it,” one viewer tweeted.

‘I cannot look away’

“The energy of Is It Cake? on Netflix is a wild blend of uncanny valley, sarcasm, and total earnestness and I cannot look away,” another viewer commented.