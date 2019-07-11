‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Ending After Season 6 on ABC

The upcoming season of Shonda Rhimes‘ How to Get Away With Murder will be its last, ABC announced Thursday. The Shondaland-produced drama led by show runner Pete Nowalk will wrap its run with 15 additional episodes in the 2019-20 broadcast season.

“Viola Davis made television history with her unforgettable portrayal of iconic female anti-hero Annalise Keating,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said. “I am eternally grateful to her, Pete Nowalk and Shondaland for creating and bringing to life such a smart, sophisticated and groundbreaking series that has long been an integral part of Thursday nights on ABC.”

The final season of How to Get Away With Murder will follow Annalise’s class through their final semester in law school, while the deception, fear and guilt binding her with her students proves deadlier than ever.

“Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do — as it did here,” said Nowalk. “For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I’m grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom. I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years. I also want to thank our fans. The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.”

So far throughout Murder‘s run, Davis made Emmy history, becoming the first black woman to take home the hardware for lead actress in a drama series. She’s also the first black actor to win an Oscar (The Help) and Tony (Fences).

The drama is wrapping up as Davis and the rest of the cast (Jack Falahee, Liza Weil, Matt McGorry, Aja Naomi King, Charlie Weber, Karla Souza, Billy Brown) reached the end of their standard six-season contracts.

The cancellation comes just one day after it was revealed that Rhimes’ first series under her huge Netflix deal will debut in 2020. The producer left ABC for the streaming giant last year after more than 10 years at the alphabet network.

How to Get Away With Murder returns Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET.