'Ink Master' Judge Nikko Hurtado Talks 'New Level' of Artistry Coming to Season 15 (Exclusive)

Ink Master is back for a brand new season that's taking things to a "new level" in terms of tattooing and challenges. Ahead of the Nov. 1 premiere of the first three episodes on Paramount+, Ink Master judge Nikko Hurtado opened up to PopCulture.com about the season to come, including the addition of three-time winner DJ Tambe to the judging panel.

With Tambe joining returning judges Hurtado and Ryan Ashley, Hurtado told PopCulture there's a new dynamic on the panel. "DJ's such a great tattooer, great artist, and so well-spoken," he gushed. "So to get his critiques and to hear him speak to these artists that respect him tremendously was great to watch." It was a treat to judge the 15 artists competing for the title of Ink Master and $250,000 this season, Hurtado noted, as the show always brings things to a "new level" artistically and in terms of the "twists and turns" awaiting the competitors.

"That's really my favorite part about this group of artists – they're really pushing themselves and I've really seen them work really hard and rise to the occasion. I was impressed," Hurtado said of this season's competitors. "A lot of the times I've seen some really great tattoos and it's crazy because it's under pressure." Even a seasoned tattoo artist like Hurtado saw some things he'd never encountered before.

"There's all these sub-genres in every style [of tattooing] and usually when you bring this amount of artists together, something new will come out of them. They'll be influenced by someone next to them or maybe a challenge," he explained. "So yeah, I've seen some refreshing tattoos that are definitely thinking outside the box, but then I also did see some straight meat and potatoes of tattooing. ... And it's nice to see both dynamics in this time of tattooing."

Hurtado himself has been "majorly influenced" in his own art judging Ink Master. "It's really changed my perspective on things. I've also listened to the contestants and have listened to the judges and really have taken in their opinions and ideas. It's been sunk in the back of my brain," he told PopCulture, adding, "I think it's something really that's helped me look inward and just think about just tattooing as a whole and what it is to me and what an Ink Master means to me. It's a really great thing and I'm really grateful to experience it, because it definitely is refreshing for me to be in this situation." Ink Master premieres the first three episodes of Season 15 on Wednesday, Nov. 1 on Paramount+ and will release new episodes weekly.