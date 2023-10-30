'Good Burger 2' Trailer Released

Fans have been waiting more than 25 years for a Good Burger sequel, and now the wait is almost over. Paramount+ has finally dropped the first full-length trailer for Good Burger 2, which brings back Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to reprise their roles as a pair of fast-food buddies who seem to always find themselves in complicated predicaments. Check out the trailer below!

"The highly anticipated film sequel follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees," reads a synopsis of the movie. "In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again." Good Burger 2 comes to Paramount+ on Nov. 22.

Back in 2022 — ahead of the Good Burger 2 announcement — PopCulture.com had a chance to chat with Mitchell about the iconic 1997 film, which was celebrating its 25th anniversary. "[It] absolutely does not feel like 25 years. But, it is and, it's so cool that people still love it to this day. I love the fact that kids that are super, super young, 5 years old, are having Good Burger-themed birthday parties. It's so cool that family members, like kids that watched it in the '90s, are now parents. And they can enjoy this movie with their kids. That's so cool, man. So cool."

The actor then went on to recall creating the character of Ed and how he originally turned up in a completely different All That sketch. "Here's what's crazy. So I did the Ed voice in the audition. And it was just my take on a Valley kid. You know what I mean? Being from the south side of Chicago. So, me and my boys would do it all the time. We're like, 'Whoa, dude! Yeah. Cool!' And so, I did it in the room and then the writers took that and made this world. But first, to all of our fans, the first time Ed was ever shown was as a pizza guy. Right? And it was in a sketch called 'Dream Remote.' And Josh [Server, fellow All That cast member] could like forward, hit. He wanted something, he'll hit the remote and it happened really quickly. And so, he wanted pizza really quickly. So, he pressed the fast forward. Pizza guy that comes to the door goes, 'Well, dude, here's your pizza.' Only line in that sketch."

Mitchell continued, "And then they said, 'Yo! We got to take this and create a whole world with this voice,' and they created Good Burger. And I remember, because I come from theater, I felt like it needed to have like, where did he come from? How does he walk? And I kept doing this, 'Well, yeah, dude.' And I was like, 'He needs some hair to bob a little bit.' And I went into the makeup hair room and I saw this Milli Vanilli-like wig and I threw that on and ed was born, man. It was like, he was born. And it just looked so cool. And shout out to the producers for allowing me to do that. It just said, 'Hey, Kip. Yeah, do it. Yeah. Let's rock the wig! Let's rock the wig!'"