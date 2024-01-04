An Iconic Molly Ringwald Movie Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A Molly Ringwald favorite is streaming on Paramount+. The 1986 John Hughes film Pretty in Pink has officially come to the streamer. Also starring Hary Dean Stanton, Jon Cryer, Annie Potts, James Spader, and Andrew McCarthy, Pretty in Pink centers on Ringwald's Andie, a high school outcast who spends time with her older boss at a record store or her classmate Duckie, who has a crush on her. After rich and popular Blane asks Andie out, she starts to fall for him but soon realizes it's not so easy dating someone in a different social circle.

The film dropped on Paramount+ on New Year's Day, which is arguably the best way to ring in 2024. While there are many titles coming to Paramount+ for January 2024, there is only one Pretty in Pink. Even years after the movie premiered, the film is still beloved to this day. Not only is it a "Brat Pack" film, but the film and its soundtrack have been praised by fans and critics alike. Since it was written by Hughes, who was known for a wide variety of films throughout his career, including Ringwald's Thirteen Candles and The Breakfast Club, it's not surprising.

For now, none of Molly Ringwald's other films from that time are available on Paramount+, but it's possible fans will be able to stream Thirteen Candles and The Breakfast Club at a later date. Of course, Pretty in Pink is a lot better than nothing, especially since it's not streaming anywhere else. Hopefully, the movie stays on the platform for a while, but it's likely too soon to tell, especially since it hasn't even been a week yet.

Meanwhile, Ringwald has proven in recent years that she is much more than her older movies. In 2022, she was cast in the new and long-awaited season of Ryan Murphy's Feud, which will finally premiere on FX at the end of the month. Titled Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, the actress will star as Joanne Carson, the second wife of Johnny Carson. It's centered on Truman Capote's conflict with the "Swans," a group of elite women in New York's high society, and based on Laurence Leamer's book, Capote's Women.

Be sure to watch Pretty in Pink on Paramount+ now, even if you have already seen it. The film is definitely worth more than one viewing, and it won't be hard to see just why it is so adored decades later.