Paramount+ Just Added 3 of the Worst 'Halloween' Movies

Michael Myers has arrived to Paramount+, but it may not be cause for celebration among horror fans. On Jan. 1, the streamer stocked three titles from the Halloween franchise, but they also happen to be among the worse in the franchise's 13-film library – Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers (1995), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), and Halloween VIII: Resurrection (2002).

Now streaming on Paramount+ alongside a host of other horror titles, including several Scream movies, the trio of Halloween films have long-been considered among the weakest installments in the popular slasher franchise. Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers is part of the original timeline, which also includes Halloween (1978), Halloween II (1981), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989). Set six years after Michael's last attack on Haddonfield, the movie sees him attempting to hunt down the infant son of his niece, Jamie Lloyd. It also introduces the Cult of Thorn, a cult of druids who, in order to preserve their society, place the Curse of Thorn on a child who is then compelled to kill their entire family on Halloween night, thus offering an origin to The Shape.

The film has the unsavory title as the worst-rated Halloween movie on Rotten Tomatoes in terms of critics score, which sits at a measly 8%. It fared slightly better in audience rating at 36%. A critics consensus for the movie reads, "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers trades the simple, brutal effectiveness of the original for convoluted mysticism, with disastrously dull results."

The two other Halloween titles currently available to stream on Paramount+ are Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and Halloween: Resurrection, which are part of the H20 Timeline, which also includes Halloween (1978) and Halloween II (1981). H20, which centers around Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode two decades after she survived the 1978 Halloween night massacre, holds a 54% critics score and 49% audience score, which makes it the third highest-rated Halloween movie. The same cannot be said for Resurrection, which sees Michael's childhood home become the set of a webcam reality show. The movie is the second lowest-rated on Rotten Tomatoes in terms of critics score with a 10%. It has an audience score of 25%, which is the lowest for any Halloween movie.

Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween VIII: Resurrection are all currently available to stream on Paramount+.