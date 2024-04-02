Iconic Legacy Shows From the Bravo Vault Are Heading to Peacock

Peacock is unlocking the Bravo vault to bring back dozens of legacy, fan-favorite shows. Beginning Monday, April 15, Peacock will be the home to beloved shows like Shahs of Sunset, NYC Prep, and Don't Be Tardy, giving fans an opportunity to relive some of the most iconic and nostalgic Bravo moments for the first time ever or the first time in a long time.

Coming off the success of The Traitors Season 2, Peacock subscribers can get to know standout player Mercedes "MJ" Javid even better, as Shahs of Sunset Seasons 1 through 9 will be available on streaming. The streamer will also become home to several Real Housewives wedding spinoffs, including I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding, as well as all eight seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff Don't Be Tardy.... In addition, iconic nostalgic Bravo shows like The Rachel Zoe Project, NYC Prep and Tabatha Takes Over will all find their streaming home on Peacock.

Read the list of new additions to Peacock coming April 15 below:

Blood, Sweat & Heels: Seasons 1-2

Don't Be Tardy For The Wedding...: Season 1

Don't Be Tardy...: Season 2-8

I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding: Season 1

Married to Medicine: Los Angeles: Seasons 1-2

Million Dollar Decorators: Seasons 1-2

NYC Prep: Season 1

The Rachel Zoe Project: Seasons 1-5

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi's Wedding: Season 1

The Real Housewives of D.C.: Season 1

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion: Season 1

Shahs Of Sunset: Seasons 1-9

Tabatha's Salon Takeover: Seasons 1-3

Tabatha Takes Over: Seasons 4-5

Thicker Than Water: Seasons 1-3

Top Chef: Just Desserts: Seasons 1-2

Additionally, all current Bravo series are available to stream next-day on Peacock, including extended and uncensored versions of episodes, as well as after shows, like Summer House: After Show, which debuts new episodes every Friday.