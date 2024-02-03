'The Traitors' Banishes Major Reality TV Winner

A major Banishment was the centerpiece of 'The Traitors' Season 2, Episode 6 ("Backstab and Betrayal").

By John Connor Coulston

The Traitors said goodbye to one player with a very successful past. At the Banishment ceremony featured in Season 2, Episode 6 ("Backstab and Betrayal"), the group eliminated a former reality TV winner. Spoilers for The Traitors Season 2, Episode 6 ("Backstab and Betrayal") lie ahead. (Click here for Peacock subscription info.)

The bell tolls for Dan Gheesling. Dan was a pre-season favorite, due to his ranking as one of Big Brother's greatest players. He had won Big Brother Season 10 and was the runner-up in Season 14, so his reputation proceeded him. However, he had largely abandoned reality TV for a career as a Twitch streamer, so The Traitors Season 2 marked his first reality TV appearance in more than a decade. It seems like his reputation, "ring-rust" and more caught up to him in Episode 6.

Gheesling, who was one of the titular Traitors, was axed after longtime suspicions amongst the cast. Peter Weber ultimately led the charge to banish Dan. resulting in a nearly unanimous decision. (Pete cast his vote for Parvati Shallow, just to publicize his suspicions of her in case the Traitors murdered him next.)

However, Dan made a big move on his way out, trying to steer the winds of banishment towards fellow Traitor Phaedra Parks. It was a dramatic move that ultimately flopped. The Traitors viewers have criticized the whole ordeal and Dan's overall run. Scroll on to see what fans are saying about his Traitors Banishment.

Dan Made Some Very Bad Decisions on 'The Traitors'

"Dan's Fatal Flaw"

Dan "Spiraled"

At Least Dan's Final Move Raised Tensions

Did Dan Even Have a Chance to Go Undetected?

'Big Brother' Fans Were at Least Glad to See Dan on TV Again

Johnny Bananas Gloats

How to Watch 'The Traitors'

the-traitors-season-2-cast.png
(Photo: Peacock)

The Traitors is streaming via Peacock, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. All of Season 1 is available and six episodes of Season 2 are now up. Season 2, Episode 7 will be released on Thursday, Feb. 8. A new episode of The Traitors: Portmortem, a behind-the-scenes look at that week's episode, will also be released that night. (The U.K. and Australian versions of the program are also available to watch while you wait for new episodes.) Click here for subscription info.

Subscription available at Peacock
