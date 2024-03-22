Everything Coming to Peacock in April 2024
Illumination's 'Migration,' 'Orlando Bloom: To The Edge,' and more are coming to Peacock in April.
April is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Peacock's streaming library. This week, as it adds a few final additions from its March 2024 lineup, the NBCUniversal streamer revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its streaming library next month.
April will prove to be a big one for documentaries. After the April 5 debut of the documentary Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, a limited three-part adventure docuseries that follows the actor and executive producer on a journey of self-discovery to reach his personal edge of what is possible, will premiere on April 18. The month will also bring with it new episodes of Superbuns, Illumination's Migration, all six seasons of Community, and the Season 3 finale of SYFY's Resident Alien, with Peacock also set to mark the 15th Anniversary of Parks and Recreation, the series streaming exclusively on the platform.
Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in April 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
April 1 - April 5
April 1
Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock)*
Community, Seasons 1-6
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 1 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*
The Way Home, Season 2 – Finale (Hallmark)
Big Daddy*
Big Sky River
Billy Madison
Blue Crush
Bride Wars
Bridesmaids
Bruce Almighty
Carlito's Way
Casino
Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room
Cheech and Chong's Next Movie
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Click
Cut, Color, Murder
Dazed and Confused
Draft Day*
Engaging Father Christmas
Face/Off
The Fast and the Furious*
2 Fast 2 Furious*
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift*
Fast & Furious*
Fast Five*
Fast & Furious 6*
Father of the Bride
Finding Father Christmas+
The First Wives Club
Flushed Away
Four Weddings and a Funeral
A Gift of Miracles
The Godfather I
The Godfather II
The Godfather III
Guess Who*
Half Baked*
Hancock*
Happy Gilmore
Hello, It's Me
Hoffa
Hot Tub Time Machine
Just Go With It*
Land*
Legend ('15)
Liar, Liar
Life of Crime*
Love at First Bark
Madagascar*
Major Payne
Marrying Father Christmas+
The Memory Book
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible: II
Mission: Impossible III
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
My Best Friend's Wedding*
My Gal Sunday
Noah
Notting Hill
The One
The Other Woman
Paul
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Bride
The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells
R.I.P.D.
Sailing Into Love
Sandra Brown's White Hot
Savages
Scarface
A Song for Christmas
Spiderman (2002)
Spiderman 2 (2004)
Spiderman 3 (2007)
To Catch a Spy
Tombstone
Tropic Thunder
Undercover Brother
Waiting to Exhale
April 2
Boonie Bears, Seasons 1-2
Boonie Bears Forest Frenzy, Seasons 1-2
House of Gucci
April 3
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2, Season Premiere (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, Episode 10 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*
The Weakest Link, Season 3, Season Premiere (NBC)
April 4
Resident Alien, Season 3 – Finale (SYFY)
April 6 - April 10
April 6
One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
April 7
Blind Date Book Club
April 8
Luther, Seasons 1-5
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 11 – Premiere (Hallmark)
April 10
Hapless, Seasons 1-2
April 11 - April 15
April 12
Pitch Perfect
April 14
The Legend of the Lost Locket
April 15
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 3 – Finale (Bravo)
April 16 - April 20
April 17
Chucky, Season 3, Part 2
April 18
Orlando Bloom to the Edge, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Superbuns, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
April 19
Migration (Peacock Exclusive)*
April 21 - April 25
April 21
Falling in Love in Niagara
April 22
The Andy Griffith Show (select seasons)
April 24
M3GAN*
M3GAN (Unrated Version)*
April 26 - April 30
April 27
Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans
April 28
Branching Out
April 30
Sin City Murders, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
Spirit Untamed
News Programming and Talk Shows
Same-Day
Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)
Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Next-Day (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock)
Access Hollywood, Season 28 (Tuesday through Saturday)
All In With Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
Ayman (Sunday and Monday)
The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
Dateline (Saturday)
Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)
The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)
Non-Linear/Digital Only
2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner (April 27)
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Good & Evil (April 6 through April 8)
Morning Mika (Thursday)
Velshi Banned Book Club (Wednesday, April 3 and April 17)
2024 Paris Olympics
April 6: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing Semifinals
April 7: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing Finals
April 13: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1
April 13: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2
April 14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1
April 14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 1)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 2)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 3)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 4)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Quad box)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 1)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 2)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 3)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Challenge Tournament
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 1)
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 2)
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 3)
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 4)
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Quad box)
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Finals
April 26: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1
April 26: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2
April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1
April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2
April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Kayak Cross Time Trials
April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Kayak Cross Finals
Live Sports and Events
April 2-4: Premier League Match Week 31
April 3-6: Augusta National Women's Amateur
April 3-7: LPGA Tour T-Mobile Match Play
April 4-7: PGA TOUR: Valero Texas Open
April 5: 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
April 5: NXT Level Up
April 5-6: Live From the Augusta National Women's Amateur
April 5-6: World Synchronized Skating Championships
April 6: 2024 USATF – Miramar Invitational
April 6: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Puebla (Spanish)
April 6: NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off)
April 6: NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off) Spanish
April 6: Paris-Roubaix Femmes
April 6: Santa Anita Derby
April 6: SheBelieves Cup – USA vs. Japan (Spanish)
April 6: SheBelieves Cup – Brazil vs. Canada (Spanish)
April 6: WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff)
April 6: WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish
April 6-7: HSBC SVNS – Hong Kong
April 6-7: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing
April 6-8: Match Week 32
April 7: Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals
April 7: Paris Marathon
April 7: Paris-Roubaix
April 7: World Surf League Tahiti Bound – Peniche
April 7: WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff)
April 7: WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish
April 8-14: Live From the Masters
April 9: SheBelieves Cup: TBD vs. TBD (Spanish)
April 9: SheBelieves Cup: USA vs. TBD (Spanish)
April 10-11: IndyCar – IMS Open Test
April 11-12: TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio
April 13: SuperMotocross World Championships – Foxborough, MA
April 13-14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom – Alabama
April 13-15: Premier League Match Week 33
April 15-17: NCAA Golf: Western Intercollegiate
April 17: La Fleche Wallonne
April 17: La Fleche Wallonne Femmes
April 18-21: LPGA Tour The Chevron Championship
April 18-21: PGA TOUR Corales Puntacana Championship
April 18-21: PGA TOUR RBC Heritage
April 19-20: IMSA – Long Beach
April 19-20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling
April 19-21: IndyCar – Long Beach
April 19-21: PGA Tour Champions Invited Celebrity Classic
April 19-21: World Aquatics Diving World Cup – Xi'an
April 20: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Querétaro (Spanish)
April 20: Notre Dame Football – Blue-Gold Game
April 20: SuperMotocross World Championships – Nashville, TN
April 20: Wanda Diamond League – Xiamen
April 21: Liege-Bastogne-Liege
April 21: Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes
April 21: World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships
April 25-28: LPGA Tour JM Eagle LA Championship
April 25-28: PGA TOUR Zurich Classic of New Orleans
April 26-27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom/Kayak Cross – OKC
April 26-28: IndyCar – Barber
April 26-28: PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic
April 27: PAC Women's Rugby – USA v. Canada
April 27: SuperMotocross World Championships – Philadelphia, PA
April 27: Wanda Diamond League – Shanghai
April 27-29: Premier League Match Week 34
April 28: USATF Bermuda Games
April 28: World Surf League Tahiti Bound – Bells Beach