Everything Coming to Peacock in April 2024

April is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Peacock's streaming library. This week, as it adds a few final additions from its March 2024 lineup, the NBCUniversal streamer revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its streaming library next month.

April will prove to be a big one for documentaries. After the April 5 debut of the documentary Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, a limited three-part adventure docuseries that follows the actor and executive producer on a journey of self-discovery to reach his personal edge of what is possible, will premiere on April 18. The month will also bring with it new episodes of Superbuns, Illumination's Migration, all six seasons of Community, and the Season 3 finale of SYFY's Resident Alien, with Peacock also set to mark the 15th Anniversary of Parks and Recreation, the series streaming exclusively on the platform.

Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in April 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).