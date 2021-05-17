'iCarly' Star Targeted by Racist TikTokers

✖

Laci Mosley, who stars alongside Miranda Cosgrove in the Paramount+ iCarly revival, has been the target of racist comments on Instagram and TikTok, the actress revealed over the weekend. Mosley stars as a new character, Harper, Carly's roommate, and best friend. In the original series, Carly's best friend was Sam, played by Jennette McCurdy, who decided against returning for the reboot.

On Sunday, Mosley, who is Black, shared a screenshot of several messages she received from Instagram users, many of them including a racial slur. "I've been deleting and blocking people but I can't be bothered anymore," Mosley wrote in an Instagram Story post alongside two offensive social media comments, reports Today. "Stay mad. I felt silly being upset by racism cause it's just how this terrible planet is but sometimes it still catches me off the guard."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laci Mosley (@divalaci)

Mosley also wrote about racist messages her younger sister saw on TikTok. "My sister telling me that she saw several videos about me on TikTok being racist as f— broke my heart," she tweeted. "Me and my sister are 13 years apart she’s like my child and her having to see this shit broke me. I don’t know what’s wrong with you people but you need to seek help."

She added in a second tweet, "I’m gonna thug it out y’all can’t break me. I’ve been through too much. But f— you weirdos, being a Black woman is so hard but so lit I’m gonna go harder you’ll be mad forever." When one Twitter user wrote they were sorry to see her go through this, Mosley wrote that it was "so weird" to be hurt by racism "cause we know it's always there," but this came "all at once in 72 hours." Mosley thought she "broke the Guinness world record for being called a 'n—' in one day like what the f—."

Mosley is a comedian who starred in the Pop series Florida Girls in 2019. She also stars in the second season of HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show. She hosts the acclaimed podcast Scam Goddess, which is co-produced by Conan O'Brien's Team Coco and Earwolf. Mosley joined iCarly in March, just before production began.

The original iCarly ran from 2007 to 2012. The revival will feature Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor reprising their roles from the Nickelodeon series. The iCarly revival will run 13 episodes, with the first episode premiering on Paramount+ on June 17. McCurdy confirmed she would not be returning, as she no longer has an interest in acting and was "ashamed" by some of her work as a teen actress.