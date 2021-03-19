✖

The upcoming reboot of iCarly has added two new characters, casting Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett to join original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor. Deadline reports that Mosley will play Carly Shay’s (Cosgrove) roommate and best friend Harper while Triplett will appear as Millicent, Freddie’s (Kress) snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter.

"It "The cool part is what makes it different too is we have new characters that are coming," Kress told Entertainment Tonight. "It's a lot of familiar faces, but there's new people involved who are going to change up the story a ton and will make it very interesting and I think somewhat unexpected." He added, "I have a kid [on the show] now, so that changes the dynamic a little bit. In real life too…Yeah in two weeks I'll have two kids. So just kids everywhere."

The reboot has started production in Los Angeles and is reportedly planning a summer premiere on Paramount+. The 13-episode season picks up nearly a decade after the final iCarly episode, following Carly and her friends navigating work, love and their family in their twenties. iCarly ran on Nickelodeon from 2007-2012 and starred Cosgrove as a teenager who ran a popular webcast with her two best friends.

"We just started shooting the first episode this week," Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins shared. "It’s really a joy to watch. The fans who you know are rabid for the show, watching the performance of iCarly repeats for streaming services, the social buzz created when we announced that the show was coming back, I think that the fans are going to love what they get."

Trainor told ET the new episodes feature "a lot of secrets" that will keep fans on their toes. "I'll say the scripts are really funny, but I don't think anyone is expecting what we're doing," he said. "I don't think a revival has been done quite this way." Cosgrove added that going back to the show "feels kind of crazy." "We did the first table read about a week or so ago and it was kind of insane," she recalled. "Like, just getting everybody back together again and it was really fun."

One iCarly character the reboot will be without is Sam Puckett, who was played by Jennette McCurdy in the original series. McCurdy recently confirmed that she has retired from acting and will not return for the show's revival.