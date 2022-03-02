‘iCarly’ Reboot Season 2 Trailer Teases Carly and Freddie Romance

iCarly is back, and Freddie and Miranda’s relationship status is just as confusing as ever. Season 2 of the Paramount+ revival series starring and executive produced by Miranda Cosgrove premieres Thursday, April 8, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight, and the new trailer for the season has a lot for fans to look forward to.

iCarly fans have been wondering for years if Carly and Freddie would ever take their relationship to the next level, and the first season of the revival certainly set up their chemistry. The show acknowledges the tension that’s built up in the trailer when fans of the show run into the pair while out and about, telling them, “We’ve been waiting years for you two to get together!” before cheering them on to what ultimately results in an awkward half-peck.

The second season, which is made up of 10 episodes, follows Carly as she tries to recenter her life on family and friends after a disastrous love triangle between ex Beau and boyfriend Wes. Elsewhere, Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and Harper (Laci Mosley) start to navigate new personal and professional developments, while Freddie (Nathan Kress) tries to balance being a dad to Millicent (Jaidyn Tripplett) with a new girlfriend and a new app. Also in the trailer are quick glimpses of Josh Peck’s guest spot as he returns to the screen alongside his Drake & Josh costar Cosgrove, as well as guest appearances by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Scarlet Envy, Mo Heart, Rosé and Kandy Muse.

Cosgrove opened up to PopCulture.com back in December about filming Season 2. “Right now we’re about midway through filming Season 2, and it’s been so much fun,” she said at the time. “I feel like the first season was kind of about establishing the new characters and also just establishing where the old characters are 10 years later, but this season is more just having fun, getting to be kind of goofy and crazy, and getting in really weird situations.” She continued of the second season, “We have more stunts, we have more people back from the original series, and we’ve just been having a really good time.” iCarly Season 2 premieres April 8 on Paramount+.