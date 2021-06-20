'iCarly' Reboot Recreates Iconic 'Interesting' 'Drake & Josh' Moment and Fans Are Freaking Out

The iCarly revival recreated one of Miranda Cosgrove's most iconic meme moments, and fans are still losing it. The "interesting" shot was teased in trailers and previews, but now that the show is streaming on Paramount+ fans can really see the full context. Most seem pleased with how it played out.

The image of Cosgrove with a smug smile on her face has been a meme format for years now, with many evolving connotations. Technically, the shot came from Drake & Josh where she played the mischievous younger sister Megan, but iCarly reclaimed it in the new season released this week. The iCarly reboot premiered on Thursday, June 17 on Paramount+, and the "interesting" moment was included in Episode 3, "iFauxpologize." It has inspired a meme resurgence and a fresh appreciation for the subtleties of Cosgrove's performances.

where have we seen that before? pic.twitter.com/yS9R598o3x — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 16, 2021

Paramount+ started off with three episodes of iCarly to get fans started, and more episodes will be released weekly. The season will have 13 episodes in total, though so far the complete airing schedule has not been revealed. There's no telling whether or not there may be a midseason break.

For now, the premiere has satiated fans and the "interesting" meme has given them one of the most anticipated moments of the season. Scroll down to see how fans are feeling about it.