'iCarly' Reboot Recreates Iconic 'Interesting' 'Drake & Josh' Moment and Fans Are Freaking Out
The iCarly revival recreated one of Miranda Cosgrove's most iconic meme moments, and fans are still losing it. The "interesting" shot was teased in trailers and previews, but now that the show is streaming on Paramount+ fans can really see the full context. Most seem pleased with how it played out.
The image of Cosgrove with a smug smile on her face has been a meme format for years now, with many evolving connotations. Technically, the shot came from Drake & Josh where she played the mischievous younger sister Megan, but iCarly reclaimed it in the new season released this week. The iCarly reboot premiered on Thursday, June 17 on Paramount+, and the "interesting" moment was included in Episode 3, "iFauxpologize." It has inspired a meme resurgence and a fresh appreciation for the subtleties of Cosgrove's performances.
where have we seen that before? pic.twitter.com/yS9R598o3x— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 16, 2021
Paramount+ started off with three episodes of iCarly to get fans started, and more episodes will be released weekly. The season will have 13 episodes in total, though so far the complete airing schedule has not been revealed. There's no telling whether or not there may be a midseason break.
For now, the premiere has satiated fans and the "interesting" meme has given them one of the most anticipated moments of the season. Scroll down to see how fans are feeling about it.
Context
She did it! https://t.co/udtCYm9TZh— Amy Marks (@AmyMarksmywords) June 18, 2021
Aight this new Icarly could be interesting 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/E0QwGp6ylY— 💙Ahsoka Tano 🧡 (@PatsFanPJ) June 9, 2021
Fans shared as much context from the "interesting" moment as they dared without risking spoilers or a copyright strike. Some admitted that this might be the final straw to draw them into watching the show for themselves.prevnext
Fan Theories
drake and josh/ICarly fans be like: cArLy Is MeGaN. Because that is a real theory lol— AymanKAltamimi (@AKAuniverse2003) June 16, 2021
This Easter egg threw fresh fuel on the fire of fan theories that Megan from Drake & Josh and Carly from iCarly are somehow the same person. Jokingly or otherwise, fans proposed how the connection might be strengthened by the reboot.prevnext
More
Will Josh Peck going to feature the Gamesphere? pic.twitter.com/GvFJuDcnbX— Official-PSASD | #SaveYouTubePoop (@Official_PSASD) June 9, 2021
Movie theaters need to sell these pic.twitter.com/4WH3UHKio3— Matt (@SquishySnapple) June 9, 2021
Since iCarly is already borrowing from Drake & Josh, fans proposed that it take more elements and incorporate them into the reboot.prevnext
New Generation
Millicent is like the Megan of iCarly, so It's perfectly meta that they had her do the "Interesting" meme too. 😂 #iCarly pic.twitter.com/kozcuft8zr— ZeeBoo In Space (@DreTownUSA) June 17, 2021
The revival also had a scene where Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) recreated the "interesting" meme, which fans took for a serious hint about her character. Many appreciated this kind of continuity between fictional generations.prevnext
Sticklers
June 16, 2021
While the image of Cosgrove holding a soda can up smugly in front of a computer screen got the point across, some fans made a point of putting the closed captions on to get the full effect.prevnext
Natural Fit
I just love that they re-created a meme.
It also really fits in the context of this episode.
I really love this show. https://t.co/s95bBjs12M— 🌸 Robin Pierce 🌸// Pokémon25 (@PineappleRobin) June 17, 2021
Fans praised iCarly for fitting this meme reference in seamlessly. Many were concerned that it would feel forced.prevnext
Aging
*ages* https://t.co/YeXh31hVsN— Esth ⬅️🍳 (@ImPanForTheEgg) June 17, 2021
Finally, no matter how much they enjoyed the revival, for some fans it simply made them feel old to see their childhood rebooted and self-referential. You can watch the iCarly reboot now on Paramount+ here, with a free trial for new users.