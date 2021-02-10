'iCarly': Netflix Success Comes Quick as Nickelodeon Show Climbs Streamer's Charts

✖

Beloved Nickelodeon series iCarly may have only just debuted on Netflix, but it’' already proving to be a major success. Initially running on Nickelodeon from 2007 until 2012, the first two seasons dropped on Netflix's streaming platform on Feb. 8 ahead of a revival of the show on ViacomCBS' Paramount+, and the series almost immediately shot to the top of the streamer’s Top 10 lists.

By Tuesday, iCarly ranked as No. 3 overall on both the complete Top 10 list and Top 10 TV series of the day, falling just behind the streamer's adaptation of Kristin Hannah's New York Times bestselling novel Firefly Lane and The Sinner. Since then, the series has only climbed in the ranking. On Wednesday morning, iCarly ranked No. 2 overall, with only Firefly Lane ahead of it. Given that Netflix rarely released viewership data, it remains unclear just how many people have tuned in to reminisce. However, given some of the other series it is beating out on the ranking, the numbers are presumably high.

Falling several spots behind iCarly on the overall ranking was Bridgerton, the Regency-era romance drama that took the streamer and social media by storm following its December 2020 debut. Based on Julia Quinn's novels and following Daphne Bridgerton's dating season debut, the series was viewed by 82 million households within the first 28 days of its debut, becoming the streamer's biggest series ever, a title that was previously held by The Witcher, which was viewed by 76 million households within its first 28 days on the platform. Now nearly two months out from its premiere, Bridgerton's viewership seems to be falling, landing it in the No. 5 overall ranking as of Wednesday morning. It fell just behind War Dogs at No. 4 and The Sinner at No. 3. Rounding out the Top 10 Wednesday was Cocomelon, Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio, Go, Dog. Go!, Henry Danger, and All About the Benjamins.

Airing on Nickelodeon from 2007 through 2012 for six seasons and a total of 97 episodes, iCarly followed a group of best friends in Seattle – Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), Sam (Jenette McCurdy) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) – who turned their life into a web show named after Carly. The beloved series also starred Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay. During its initial run on Nick, according to Variety, the series broke rating records for Nickelodeon and, along with Victorious, served as the launching pad for crossover spinoff Sam & Cat, which is also available for streaming on Netflix. In December, a revival of iCarly was ordered for ViacomCBS' new streaming service Paramount+ and will feature much of the original cast.