'iCarly' Star Nathan Kress Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Wife London

Nathan Kress is officially a dad of three. On Tuesday, the iCarly star announced that he and his wife London welcomed their third baby together last week, an adorable baby boy named Lincoln William Kress. Kress and his wife are also parents to daughters Rosie Carolyn, 5, and Evie Elise, 2.

Sharing a number of photos of their newly-minted family of five, the actor wrote, "Rapid-fire life update! 1. We're having a baby! 2. It's a boy! 3. He's here!" He went on to share that Lincoln William Kress popped by last week but it's been too much fun around here to have time to talk about it," adding of his son, "Little Link is AWESOME, my wife is an absolute champ as always, our girls are the Big Sis dynamic duo, and Penny is veeeeeery interested in the mesmerizing smells that emanate from this weird blob we brought home. Onward to life as a family of [five]!"

Kress, who did not previously announce he and his wife were expecting, shared the news alongside an adorable carousel of photos from some of their first moments with little Lincoln. In the first image, the proud dad boasted a big smile as he cradled his newborn in his arms. A second image showed London bonding with her newborn, who was sound asleep. Another image showed a sweet closeup of the little one's feet, with other photos capturing some sweet moments between little Lincoln and his two older sisters.

Kress added in the caption, "Little Link is AWESOME, my wife is an absolute champ as always, our girls are the Big Sis dynamic duo, and Penny is veeeeeery interested in the mesmerizing smells that emanate from this weird blob we brought home." Meanwhile, on her own account, London, who married Kress in 2015, shared the news with a gallery of images, including some snapshots captured just moments after her son's birth, writing, "Welcome, my sweet son. Lincoln William Kress. Our First Day of Summer baby, following his sisters' First Day of Winter & Spring birthdays. Enjoying this latest new season of our lives to the fullest!"

The round of surprise announcements was met with plenty of congratulations from Kress' followers. Commenting on the post, Kress' iCarly costar Jaidyn Triplett wrote, "Awesome!!!!! Congrats to you. Tell London we all said – WooHoo," with Laci Mosley adding, "Congratulations loves!!!!"