Hulu to Remove 5 Major MTV Shows

Another content purge is coming to Hulu, and five major MTV shows are getting axed. Deadline reports that the streamer will be losing a chunk of titles as their license deals expire. With no plans to renew, this means that a lot of shows that were once available may no longer be streaming if they're not available anywhere else. Hulu and Disney did a major content purge in May, and it was expected that another was to come later in the year. The reason is to cut costs, as Disney+ and Hulu will be combining offerings into a "one-app experience" by the end of the year.

Five MTV shows are set to leave within the next couple of weeks. All six seasons of popular reality series The Hills, Seasons 4-7 of My Super Sweet 16 and The Real World will be saying goodbye on Sept. 30. Meanwhile, the first four seasons of the Jersey Shore adaptation, Acapulco Shore, and the first season of Catfish Mexico will be departing Hulu on Oct. 14. There's always the possibility that a renewal could happen, but for now, it seems that fans won't have a lot of time left with these shows for now.

It should be pointed out that aside from Catfish Mexico, all of these shows are streaming on Paramount+. Some even have all or most seasons available, unlike on Hulu. It might be a pain always having to sign up for a new streaming service, but it is definitely worth it in the end if it means watching your favorite show. Plus, with some of these classics included, it might be better to pay for another service if it means taking a walk down memory lane.

Hulu will be losing a lot more than just some of its MTV titles. The Bob Newhart Show, Arrested Development, Ally McBeal, I Can See Your Voice, Basketball Wives: LA, 7th Heaven, and Beverly Hills, 90210 are among the shows that are also departing from Hulu in the coming days if they haven't already. Fans will want to watch what they can as soon as they can because who knows what could be going next.

It's unknown if another content purge is coming, but it's likely that if not this year, it will be sometime next year. More and more media companies are reevaluating their content library and their costs. They will get rid of titles whether they're original or not, and it's just going to be a waiting game to see what is the next victim, unfortunately.