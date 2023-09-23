Hulu Is Losing Some of the Best TV Shows of All Time

Soon, Hulu won't be the place to stream some of the biggest TV shows ever. Deadline reports that as media companies re-prioritize profits, license deals for a slew of shows will expire in the coming days. There are also no plans to renew any of them, but that could always change in the future. With a mix of classic and newer shows leaving the streamer, fans will want to binge-watch what they can.

Titles from 20th Television, Fox, and Paramount are all impacted, as well as a select few from National Geographic and NBC News. Meanwhile, sources say that the WWE hub is set to expire on Sept. 25, with a handful of ABC News titles also leaving, but neither have been confirmed. Earlier this year, Disney and Hulu did a major content purge from both streamers in order to cut costs. It was likely another purge was coming later this year, but it wasn't known when or what would be impacted. The two are planning to combine offerings into a "one-app experience" by the end of this year.

The Bob Newhart Show, Don't Trust the B---- in APT 23, Ally McBeal, Arrested Development, and The Cleveland Show are all titles leaving on Sept. 30 from 20th TV. Fox, meanwhile, will see a whole host of unscripted series leaving. The first two seasons of I Can See Your Voice, Seasons 4 and 5 of Beat Shazam!, all eight seasons of MasterChef Junior, both seasons of Crime Scene Kitchen, the first 12 seasons of MasterChef, and the first eight seasons of The Masked Singer are some of the Fox series exiting Hulu on Sept. 25.

Along with the entire VH1 hub, the first three seasons of Basketball Wives: LA, the first three seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, all six seasons of The Hills, the first four seasons of 7th Heaven, and the first two seasons of Beverly Hills, 90210 will be saying goodbye to Hulu on Sept. 30, among many others. There are other places to watch a lot of these titles, but for others, Hulu was the only place. Hopefully, there's a new deal in the near future. For now, fans only have two days to just over a week left with most of these shows.

This likely won't be the last content purge on Hulu or other streamers. It would be best to binge your favorite shows now before it's too late. It seems like this could become an occasional thing, so it's better to be safe than sorry.