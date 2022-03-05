Hulu Losing NBC Shows Due to Upcoming Peacock Switch

Hulu is reportedly losing most of the NBC shows that it’s been streaming, due to an upcoming Peacock switch. According to Deadline, NBCUniversal “has ended its content deal with Hulu,” and is going to be moving many of its shows — such as Saturday Night Live — to its own streamer, Peacock. Deadline states that no official announcement has been made, but that sources spoke with the outlet and confirmed the move is happening in September.

Beginning in the fall, SNL, The Voice, American Auto and other shows will not be streaming on Hulu the day after they are broadcast on NBC. Deadline states that “the full roster of programming shifting to Peacock has not yet been finalized, given that it is a complex web of next-day broadcast rights, cable and studio titles, movies and library fare.” Notably, not every NBC show is leaving Hulu, as the streamer still has the rights to big series such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and This Is Us, as well as past shows like The Mindy Project, 30 Rock, Parenthood, Friday Night Lights and Will & Grace.

While Hulu will be losing much of its current NBC content, the streamer has a lot on the horizon that subscribers will still be interested and eager to see, such as Candy, a forthcoming true crime biopic. The show is based on the true-crime story of Candy Montgomery, a methodist housewife who murdered her friend Betty Gore in 1980. Emmy-award nominated actress Jessica Biel (The Sinner) will be portraying Montgomery. Interestingly, Handmaid’s Tale was originally set to portray Montgomery, but it was reported in October that she had to drop out of the role due to scheduling conflicts.

Montgomery lived in Wylie, Texas, and was married to Pat Montgomery, an electrical engineer at Texas Instruments. She met Gore while attending the Methodist Church of Lucas. The pair became close friends, but their friendship turned to rivalry when it was discovered that Montgomery had been having an affair with Gore’s husband, Allan.

The feud between the two women grew violent, with Montgomery eventually killing Gore with an ax. Montgomery was put on trial and found not guilty by the jury, who found her innocent on the grounds of self-defense. According to Wiki, Montgomery is still alive and living in Texas. At this time, Candy does not have an announced premiere date, but the series is currently in production.