Elisabeth Moss Hunts a Killer Across Time in AppleTV+’s ‘Shining Girls’ First Trailer

Apple TV+ has dropped the first trailer for Shining Girls, a new thriller series starring Elisabeth Moss as a woman hunting a killer across time to get justice. The series is based on a novel by Lauren Beukes, and follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist who gave up her journalism dreams after being the victim of a terrible crime. After learning of a murder that is very similar to her case, Kirby partners with reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to try and uncover the identity of her attacker.

The investigation becomes more and more complex, as Kirby and Dan eventually learn that the cases are, in fact, connected. As Kirby pushes herself to the limits in order to apprehend her assailant, she has to also face her own possible disconnect with reality and figure out what is tangible so that the unknown criminal can be uncovered. In addition to Moss and Moura, the series also stars Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo, and Amy Brenneman. The eight-episode thriller series will debut Friday, April 29 with its first three episodes. Subsequent episodes will debut weekly, on Fridays, until the finale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Moss has taken on this new series role, fans of Handmaid’s Tale — the actress’ Hulu series — should know that she is not leaving the drama thriller. The show was previously renewed for Season 5, and Moss has a lot she wants to see addressed. “Hannah, Hannah, Hannah. Always Hannah,” Moss replied to Elle Magazine, when asked about “big questions” she wants answered.

“I want to know what’s going to happen to Janine and Esther and that little gang that’s formed of the two of them. Jesus Christ, that’s going to be interesting. I want to know if Lawrence is going to prove himself to be a good man. I want to know how Emily is going to find her revenge. And for June, Hannah, Hannah, Hannah. And what is she going to do to try to bring down this regime?” She went on to quip, “Then, of course, Nick. What’s going to happen with Nick? Let’s be honest, that’s pretty much the only thing I care about.”

Moss also moved behind the camera during Season 4 of , directed a few episodes of the series. When asked how directed impacted her approach to acting in the series, Moss explained, “It didn’t change how I viewed my character. I think one of the reasons why I took to directing on the show so quickly is I’ve been thinking like a director a lot more than I realized. And I think it’s made me a better actor. I’ve always been very interested in, ‘what is the scene about? Why are we shooting it this way? Why is the camera there? What are the other characters doing? What part of the story is this?’ So directing really wasn’t that gigantic of a shift.

She continued, The thing that I did feel-this is crazy to say, but it’s true-is how much you rely on your actors. Being an actor for over 30 years, I never realized how important that is, and how the actors will tell you what the scene is about. The actors will tell you where to put the camera with their performance. They’ll tell you what the rhythm of the scene is. If you have a good actor in the scene, you’re golden.”