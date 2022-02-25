Streaming

Everything Coming to Peacock in March 2022

As February draws to a close, Peacock is gearing up for an exciting month. The NBCUniversal streaming service on Thursday unveiled its complete March 2022 content lineup, and Peacock will be roaring into the new month with a fresh slate of content, including the highly-anticipated debut of Joe vs Carole.

The upcoming series stars Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, the two subjects who rose to internet fame following the release of Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. Debuting two years after that docuseries took the internet by storm, Peacock’s series centers on the feud between big cat enthusiasts that quickly escalated into an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Joe vs Carole will be one of several exciting titles headed to Peacock in March, with the streamer also set to debut its new comedy Bust Down as well as Below Deck Down Under. March will also be marked with plenty of action as Peacock streams The Winter Paralympics and several other sports titles throughout the month.

While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in March 2022 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

March 1

17 Again, 2009 *
The A-Team, 2010 
All Is Lost, 2013 *
American Graffiti, 1973 *
American Pie, 1999 *
American Pie 2, 2001 *
American Reunion, 2012 *
American Wedding, 2003 *
Away We Go, 2009 *
Backdraft, 1991 *
Being John Malkovich, 1999 *
The Big Lebowski, 1998 *
The Birds, 1963 *
Blue Streak, 1999 
Bring It On Again, 2004 *
Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006 *
Brokeback Mountain, 2005 *
Brown Sugar, 2002 
Cape Fear, 1991 *
Casino, 1995 *
Cats, 2019 *
Concussion, 2015 *
The Constant Gardener, 2005 
Crank, 2006 *
Dallas Buyers Club, 2013 *
The Darkest Hour, 2011 *
Dazed and Confused, 1993 *
Drive Angry 3D, 2011 *
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004 *
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 *
Fool’s Gold, 2008 *
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008 *
Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991 *
Hancock, 2008 *
Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much, 1956 *
Hitchcock: Rear Window, 1954 *
Hitchcock: Rope, 1948 *
Hitchcock: Vertigo, 1958 *
Honey, 2003 *
Honey 2, 2011 *
Hot Fuzz, 2007 *
Hours, 2013 *
How to Train Your Dragon, 2010 *
Howard the Duck, 1986 *
The Hurt Locker, 2009 
In Bruges, 2008 *
Knocked Up, 2007 *
A League of their Own, 1992 *
Leprechaun, 1993 *
Leprechaun II, 1994 *
Leprechaun III, 1995 *
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997 *
Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000 *
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003 *
Lucy, 2014 *
Made of Honor, 2008 
Mamma Mia!, 2008 *
Marnie, 1964 *
My Girl, 1991 
Notting Hill, 1999 *
Pompeii, 2014 
Precious: Based on the Novel by Sapphire, 2009 *
The Producers, 2009 *
Psycho, 1960 *
The Punisher, 2004 *
The Road to El Dorado, 2000 *
Saboteur, 1942 *
Scarface, 1983 *
Scent of a Woman, 1992 *
Seven, 1995 *
Shadow of a Doubt, 1943 
Silent Running, 1943 
Sinister, 2012 *
Step Brothers, 2008 *
Taken, 2008 
Taken 3, 2015 
Traffic, 2001 *
Trainwreck, 2015 *
Transporter 3, 2008 
Twelve Monkeys, 1996 *
Underworld, 2003 *
Underworld Awakening, 2012 *
Underworld: Blood Wars, 2016 *
Unlocked, 2022 *
Van Helsing, 2004 *
The Waterboy, 1998 *
Wedding Crashers, 2005 *
The Wedding Date, 2005 *
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008 *
Zombieland, 2009 *

March 3 – March 5

March 3 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 4x6km Relay 
JOE vs CAROLE, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)* 
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 1 (Peacock Original)*  

March 4 
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)* 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 4×7.5km Relay 
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Newcastle Falcons 
Winter Paralympics 

March 5 
Arnold Palmer Invitational  
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 10km Sprint 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 7.5km Spring 
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Bristol Bears 
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Northampton Saints 
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Worcester Warriors 
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Leicester Tigers 
Premier League – TBD 
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC) 
Supercross – Daytona, FL 
Winter Paralympics

March 6 – March 10

March 6 
Arnold Palmer Invitational  
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 10km Pursuit 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit 
Paris-Nice Cycling 
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sale Sharks 
Winter Paralympics 

March 7 
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC) 
Paris-Nice Cycling 
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)  
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC) 
Winter Paralympics 

March 8 
Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic, 2021* 
Paris-Nice Cycling 
Perfect World: A Deadly Game, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)* 
Winter Paralympics 

March 9 
Paris-Nice Cycling 
The Thing About Pam, Episode 1 (NBC) 
Winter Paralympics 

March 10 
Bust Down, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)* 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 10km Sprint 
Paris-Nice Cycling 
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 2 (Peacock Original)*  
Winter Paralympics

March 11 – March 15

March 11 
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)* 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 7.5km Sprint 
Paris-Nice Cycling 
Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. Wales 
Winter Paralympics 

March 12 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 15km Mass Start 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start 
Paris-Nice Cycling 
THE PLAYERS Championship 
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Exeter Chiefs 
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. London Irish 
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Saracens 
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Gloucester Rugby 
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 15 (NBC) 
Six Nations Rugby – England v. France 
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland 
Winter Paralympics 

March 13 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Mixed Relay 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Single Mixed Relay 
Paris-Nice Cycling 
The Players Championship 
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Harlequins 
Premiership Rugby – Northamption Saints v. Wasps 
Supercross – Detroit, MI 
Winter Paralympics 

March 14 
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC) 
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC) 
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 15 
Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen) 
My Son, 2021*

March 16 – March 20

March 16 
Big Daddy, 1999* 
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC) 
The Thing About Pam, Episode 2 (NBC) 
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC) 

March 17 
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)* 
Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)*  
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 7.5km Sprint 
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 1 (USA) 

March 18 
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)* 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 10km Sprint 
Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 20 
World Athletics Indoor Championships 

March 19 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 10km Pursuit 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit 
IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring 
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland 
Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. England 
Six Nations Rugby – France v. Wales 
Supercross – Indianapolis, IN  
Valspar Championship 
World Athletics Indoor Championships 

March 20 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start 
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 15km Mass Start 
IndyCar – Texas 
Valspar Championship 
World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 25 – March 31

March 21 
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC) 
El Señor De Los Cielos, Seasons 1-3 
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC) 
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC) 

March 22 
American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC) 
Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen) 

March 23 
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC) 
The Thing About Pam, Episode 3 (NBC) 
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC) 

March 24 
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*  
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 2 (USA) 

March 26 
Supercross – Seattle, WA 
World Figure Skating Championships 
World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play 

March 27 
World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play 

March 28 
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC) 
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC) 
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC) 

March 29 
American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC) 
New York Homicide, Season 1 (Oxygen) 

March 30 
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC) 
The Thing About Pam, Episode 4 (NBC) 
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC) 

March 31 
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*  
The Last Exorcism, 2010* 
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 3 (USA)

