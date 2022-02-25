Everything Coming to Peacock in March 2022

As February draws to a close, Peacock is gearing up for an exciting month. The NBCUniversal streaming service on Thursday unveiled its complete March 2022 content lineup, and Peacock will be roaring into the new month with a fresh slate of content, including the highly-anticipated debut of Joe vs Carole.

The upcoming series stars Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, the two subjects who rose to internet fame following the release of Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. Debuting two years after that docuseries took the internet by storm, Peacock’s series centers on the feud between big cat enthusiasts that quickly escalated into an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Joe vs Carole will be one of several exciting titles headed to Peacock in March, with the streamer also set to debut its new comedy Bust Down as well as Below Deck Down Under. March will also be marked with plenty of action as Peacock streams The Winter Paralympics and several other sports titles throughout the month.

While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in March 2022 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

March 1

17 Again, 2009 *

The A-Team, 2010

All Is Lost, 2013 *

American Graffiti, 1973 *

American Pie, 1999 *

American Pie 2, 2001 *

American Reunion, 2012 *

American Wedding, 2003 *

Away We Go, 2009 *

Backdraft, 1991 *

Being John Malkovich, 1999 *

The Big Lebowski, 1998 *

The Birds, 1963 *

Blue Streak, 1999

Bring It On Again, 2004 *

Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006 *

Brokeback Mountain, 2005 *

Brown Sugar, 2002

Cape Fear, 1991 *

Casino, 1995 *

Cats, 2019 *

Concussion, 2015 *

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Crank, 2006 *

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013 *

The Darkest Hour, 2011 *

Dazed and Confused, 1993 *

Drive Angry 3D, 2011 *

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004 *

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 *

Fool’s Gold, 2008 *

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008 *

Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991 *

Hancock, 2008 *

Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much, 1956 *

Hitchcock: Rear Window, 1954 *

Hitchcock: Rope, 1948 *

Hitchcock: Vertigo, 1958 *

Honey, 2003 *

Honey 2, 2011 *

Hot Fuzz, 2007 *

Hours, 2013 *

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010 *

Howard the Duck, 1986 *

The Hurt Locker, 2009

In Bruges, 2008 *

Knocked Up, 2007 *

A League of their Own, 1992 *

Leprechaun, 1993 *

Leprechaun II, 1994 *

Leprechaun III, 1995 *

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997 *

Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000 *

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003 *

Lucy, 2014 *

Made of Honor, 2008

Mamma Mia!, 2008 *

Marnie, 1964 *

My Girl, 1991

Notting Hill, 1999 *

Pompeii, 2014

Precious: Based on the Novel by Sapphire, 2009 *

The Producers, 2009 *

Psycho, 1960 *

The Punisher, 2004 *

The Road to El Dorado, 2000 *

Saboteur, 1942 *

Scarface, 1983 *

Scent of a Woman, 1992 *

Seven, 1995 *

Shadow of a Doubt, 1943

Silent Running, 1943

Sinister, 2012 *

Step Brothers, 2008 *

Taken, 2008

Taken 3, 2015

Traffic, 2001 *

Trainwreck, 2015 *

Transporter 3, 2008

Twelve Monkeys, 1996 *

Underworld, 2003 *

Underworld Awakening, 2012 *

Underworld: Blood Wars, 2016 *

Unlocked, 2022 *

Van Helsing, 2004 *

The Waterboy, 1998 *

Wedding Crashers, 2005 *

The Wedding Date, 2005 *

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008 *

Zombieland, 2009 *

March 3 – March 5

March 3

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 4x6km Relay

JOE vs CAROLE, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 1 (Peacock Original)*

March 4

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 4×7.5km Relay

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Newcastle Falcons

Winter Paralympics

March 5

Arnold Palmer Invitational

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 10km Sprint

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 7.5km Spring

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Bristol Bears

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Northampton Saints

Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Worcester Warriors

Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Leicester Tigers

Premier League – TBD

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC)

Supercross – Daytona, FL

Winter Paralympics

March 6 – March 10

March 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 10km Pursuit

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

Paris-Nice Cycling

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sale Sharks

Winter Paralympics

March 7

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Paris-Nice Cycling

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

Winter Paralympics

March 8

Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic, 2021*

Paris-Nice Cycling

Perfect World: A Deadly Game, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

Winter Paralympics

March 9

Paris-Nice Cycling

The Thing About Pam, Episode 1 (NBC)

Winter Paralympics

March 10

Bust Down, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 10km Sprint

Paris-Nice Cycling

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 2 (Peacock Original)*

Winter Paralympics

March 11 – March 15

March 11

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Paris-Nice Cycling

Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. Wales

Winter Paralympics

March 12

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 15km Mass Start

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start

Paris-Nice Cycling

THE PLAYERS Championship

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Exeter Chiefs

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. London Irish

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Saracens

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Gloucester Rugby

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 15 (NBC)

Six Nations Rugby – England v. France

Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland

Winter Paralympics

March 13

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Mixed Relay

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Single Mixed Relay

Paris-Nice Cycling

The Players Championship

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Harlequins

Premiership Rugby – Northamption Saints v. Wasps

Supercross – Detroit, MI

Winter Paralympics

March 14

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 15

Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen)

My Son, 2021*

March 16 – March 20

March 16

Big Daddy, 1999*

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

The Thing About Pam, Episode 2 (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

March 17

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)*

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 1 (USA)

March 18

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 10km Sprint

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 20

World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 19

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 10km Pursuit

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring

Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland

Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. England

Six Nations Rugby – France v. Wales

Supercross – Indianapolis, IN

Valspar Championship

World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 20

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start

IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 15km Mass Start

IndyCar – Texas

Valspar Championship

World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 25 – March 31

March 21

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)

El Señor De Los Cielos, Seasons 1-3

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

March 22

American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 23

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

The Thing About Pam, Episode 3 (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 24

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 2 (USA)

March 26

Supercross – Seattle, WA

World Figure Skating Championships

World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play

March 27

World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play

March 28

The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)

Transplant, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

March 29

American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)

New York Homicide, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 30

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

The Thing About Pam, Episode 4 (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

March 31

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

The Last Exorcism, 2010*

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 3 (USA)