Everything Coming to Peacock in March 2022

As February draws to a close, Peacock is gearing up for an exciting month. The NBCUniversal streaming service on Thursday unveiled its complete March 2022 content lineup, and Peacock will be roaring into the new month with a fresh slate of content, including the highly-anticipated debut of Joe vs Carole.
The upcoming series stars Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, the two subjects who rose to internet fame following the release of Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. Debuting two years after that docuseries took the internet by storm, Peacock’s series centers on the feud between big cat enthusiasts that quickly escalated into an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Joe vs Carole will be one of several exciting titles headed to Peacock in March, with the streamer also set to debut its new comedy Bust Down as well as Below Deck Down Under. March will also be marked with plenty of action as Peacock streams The Winter Paralympics and several other sports titles throughout the month.
While Peacock allows fans to stream select titles for free, its expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in March 2022 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
March 1
17 Again, 2009 *
The A-Team, 2010
All Is Lost, 2013 *
American Graffiti, 1973 *
American Pie, 1999 *
American Pie 2, 2001 *
American Reunion, 2012 *
American Wedding, 2003 *
Away We Go, 2009 *
Backdraft, 1991 *
Being John Malkovich, 1999 *
The Big Lebowski, 1998 *
The Birds, 1963 *
Blue Streak, 1999
Bring It On Again, 2004 *
Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006 *
Brokeback Mountain, 2005 *
Brown Sugar, 2002
Cape Fear, 1991 *
Casino, 1995 *
Cats, 2019 *
Concussion, 2015 *
The Constant Gardener, 2005
Crank, 2006 *
Dallas Buyers Club, 2013 *
The Darkest Hour, 2011 *
Dazed and Confused, 1993 *
Drive Angry 3D, 2011 *
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004 *
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 *
Fool’s Gold, 2008 *
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008 *
Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991 *
Hancock, 2008 *
Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much, 1956 *
Hitchcock: Rear Window, 1954 *
Hitchcock: Rope, 1948 *
Hitchcock: Vertigo, 1958 *
Honey, 2003 *
Honey 2, 2011 *
Hot Fuzz, 2007 *
Hours, 2013 *
How to Train Your Dragon, 2010 *
Howard the Duck, 1986 *
The Hurt Locker, 2009
In Bruges, 2008 *
Knocked Up, 2007 *
A League of their Own, 1992 *
Leprechaun, 1993 *
Leprechaun II, 1994 *
Leprechaun III, 1995 *
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997 *
Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000 *
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003 *
Lucy, 2014 *
Made of Honor, 2008
Mamma Mia!, 2008 *
Marnie, 1964 *
My Girl, 1991
Notting Hill, 1999 *
Pompeii, 2014
Precious: Based on the Novel by Sapphire, 2009 *
The Producers, 2009 *
Psycho, 1960 *
The Punisher, 2004 *
The Road to El Dorado, 2000 *
Saboteur, 1942 *
Scarface, 1983 *
Scent of a Woman, 1992 *
Seven, 1995 *
Shadow of a Doubt, 1943
Silent Running, 1943
Sinister, 2012 *
Step Brothers, 2008 *
Taken, 2008
Taken 3, 2015
Traffic, 2001 *
Trainwreck, 2015 *
Transporter 3, 2008
Twelve Monkeys, 1996 *
Underworld, 2003 *
Underworld Awakening, 2012 *
Underworld: Blood Wars, 2016 *
Unlocked, 2022 *
Van Helsing, 2004 *
The Waterboy, 1998 *
Wedding Crashers, 2005 *
The Wedding Date, 2005 *
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008 *
Zombieland, 2009 *
March 3 – March 5
March 3
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 4x6km Relay
JOE vs CAROLE, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 1 (Peacock Original)*
March 4
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 4×7.5km Relay
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Newcastle Falcons
Winter Paralympics
March 5
Arnold Palmer Invitational
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 10km Sprint
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 7.5km Spring
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Northampton Saints
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Worcester Warriors
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Leicester Tigers
Premier League – TBD
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC)
Supercross – Daytona, FL
Winter Paralympics
March 6 – March 10
March 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Women’s 10km Pursuit
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Kontiolahti, Finland: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit
Paris-Nice Cycling
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sale Sharks
Winter Paralympics
March 7
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
Paris-Nice Cycling
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
Winter Paralympics
March 8
Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic, 2021*
Paris-Nice Cycling
Perfect World: A Deadly Game, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
Winter Paralympics
March 9
Paris-Nice Cycling
The Thing About Pam, Episode 1 (NBC)
Winter Paralympics
March 10
Bust Down, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 10km Sprint
Paris-Nice Cycling
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 2 (Peacock Original)*
Winter Paralympics
March 11 – March 15
March 11
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 7.5km Sprint
Paris-Nice Cycling
Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. Wales
Winter Paralympics
March 12
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Men’s 15km Mass Start
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start
Paris-Nice Cycling
THE PLAYERS Championship
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Exeter Chiefs
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. London Irish
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Saracens
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Gloucester Rugby
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 15 (NBC)
Six Nations Rugby – England v. France
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland
Winter Paralympics
March 13
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Mixed Relay
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Otepaeae, Estonia: Single Mixed Relay
Paris-Nice Cycling
The Players Championship
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Harlequins
Premiership Rugby – Northamption Saints v. Wasps
Supercross – Detroit, MI
Winter Paralympics
March 14
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
March 15
Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen)
My Son, 2021*
March 16 – March 20
March 16
Big Daddy, 1999*
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
The Thing About Pam, Episode 2 (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
March 17
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)*
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 7.5km Sprint
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 1 (USA)
March 18
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 10km Sprint
Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 20
World Athletics Indoor Championships
March 19
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 10km Pursuit
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit
IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. Ireland
Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. England
Six Nations Rugby – France v. Wales
Supercross – Indianapolis, IN
Valspar Championship
World Athletics Indoor Championships
March 20
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start
IBU World Cup Biathlon – Holmenkollen, Norway: Men’s 15km Mass Start
IndyCar – Texas
Valspar Championship
World Athletics Indoor Championships
March 25 – March 31
March 21
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
El Señor De Los Cielos, Seasons 1-3
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
March 22
American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen)
March 23
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
The Thing About Pam, Episode 3 (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
March 24
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 2 (USA)
March 26
Supercross – Seattle, WA
World Figure Skating Championships
World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play
March 27
World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play
March 28
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
March 29
American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
New York Homicide, Season 1 (Oxygen)
March 30
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
The Thing About Pam, Episode 4 (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
March 31
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
The Last Exorcism, 2010*
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 3 (USA)