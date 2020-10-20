Hulu: Everything to Watch in October 2020
October is here, and as the streaming wars continue to intensify, each streaming service has begun rolling out a new slate of programming. Just as Netflix unveiled a long list of new additions headed to their content catalogue, its competitor, Hulu, has also begun adding new titles to its streaming library for October 2020.
Rolling out at the start of the month, these new additions have already included the likes of Monsterland, Mavel's Helstrom, and The Eye. However, while October is now more than halfway over, there are still plenty of exciting additions to come. Not to mention Hulu's annual Huluween festivities, which include the Huluween content hub, where subscribers can find the best series and films to "Scream it Out" to as well as new frightening Hulu originals that have debuted this month.
Keep scrolling to see everything that has already been added to Hulu this month, as compiled by Comicbook.com, and what is still to come! And don’t forget to scroll to the very end to see all of the titles exiting in October.
Avail. Oct. 1:
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4
90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7
All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10
Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4
Going for Sold: Complete Season 1
Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8
Hell's Kitchen: Complete Season 18
Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9
Man with a Van: Complete Season 1
Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1
Property Virgins: Complete Season 18
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1
Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1
The Flay List: Complete Season 1
Twisted Love: Complete Season 1
31
A Beautiful Mind
Across The Line
After Life
Anti-Trust
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Blood Ties
Blue City
The Curse Of Downers Grove
Deep Blue Sea
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Drugstore Cowboy
The Executioners
The Express
The Eye
Fallen
Girls Against Boys
Good Hair
Guess Who
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
House Of 1000 Corpses
The Hurt Locker
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Interview With the Vampire
Joe
Judy & Punch
Kicking & Screaming
Killers
Lady in a Cage
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Martyrs
Mud
Nurse 3D
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits
The Portrait of a Lady
The Quiet Ones
Raging Bull
The Sandman
Senorita Justice
Sk8 Dawg
The Skull
Snakes On A Plane
Spaceball
Species
Superbad
Thanks for Sharing
Tooth Fairy
Triumph of the Spirit
Vampire
Wayne's World 2
When A Stranger Calls
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard
Avail. Oct. 2:
Monsterland: Complete Season 1
Connecting: Series Premiere
Avail. Oct. 3:
Ma Ma
Avail. Oct. 4:
Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere
Avail. Oct. 5:
Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1-131 (DUBBED) (Toei)
Avail. Oct. 7:
Books of Blood: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Ellen's Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere
Next: Series Premiere
Avail. Oct. 8:
Scream 4
Avail. Oct. 9:
Terminator: Dark Fate
Avail. Oct. 11:
Infamous
Savage Youth
Scotch: A Golden Dream
Avail. Oct. 12:
The Swing Of Things
Avail. Oct. 14:
The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere
Avail. Oct. 15:
The Purge: Complete Season 2
Treadstone: Complete Season 1
Bad Roomies
High Strung
It Came from the Desert
Life After Basketball
Playing with Fire
The Escort
Avail. Oct. 16:
Helstrom: Complete Season 1
The Painted Bird
Avail. Oct. 17:
Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere
Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1
Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode
Avail. Oct. 18:
Friend Request
Avail. Oct. 19:
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere
Card Sharks: Series Premiere
Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere
Avail. Oct. 20:
The Voice: Season 19 Premiere
F*ck That's Delicious: Complete Season 4
Avail. Oct. 21:
Cyrano, My Love
Avail. Oct. 22:
Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere
The Conners: Season 3 Premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere
Avail. Oct. 23:
Bad Hair: Film Premiere
Superstore: Season 6 Premiere
Avail. Oct. 26:
Homeland: Complete Season 8
What to Expect When You're Expecting
Avail. Oct. 29:
American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere
Bad Therapy
What's leaving Hulu in October?
Leaving Oct. 31:
31
52 Pick-Up
A Good Woman
After Life
An American Haunting
An Eye for a Eye
Any Given Sunday
Australia
The Bellboy
Blade: Trinity
The Bounty
The Brothers McMullen
Bug
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Cinderfella
The Curse Of Downers Grove
Downhill Racer
The Executioners
Footloose
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Girls Against Boys
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Gloria
Hellraiser
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
Hot Rod
The Impossible
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole
Life of Pi
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
Margin Call
Martyrs
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
The Patsy
The Pawnbroker
Phase IV
Psycho Granny
The Quiet Ones
Red
The Sandman
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sliver
Spaceballs
Stuck On You
The Tenant
The Terminator
Trapped Model
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Ultraviolet
Vampire
Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter
Walking Tall
When A Stranger Calls
Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard