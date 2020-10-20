Hulu: Everything to Watch in October 2020

October is here, and as the streaming wars continue to intensify, each streaming service has begun rolling out a new slate of programming. Just as Netflix unveiled a long list of new additions headed to their content catalogue, its competitor, Hulu, has also begun adding new titles to its streaming library for October 2020.

Rolling out at the start of the month, these new additions have already included the likes of Monsterland, Mavel's Helstrom, and The Eye. However, while October is now more than halfway over, there are still plenty of exciting additions to come. Not to mention Hulu's annual Huluween festivities, which include the Huluween content hub, where subscribers can find the best series and films to "Scream it Out" to as well as new frightening Hulu originals that have debuted this month.

