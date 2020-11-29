Hulu: Everything Coming in December 2020
December starts this week, and that means a huge overhaul to the catalogues of major streaming services like Hulu. The subscription service is helping customers gear up for a cold winter and a cozy holiday season with all the movies, TV shows and specials you need to binge watch. We have the full list of Hulu's new additions for the month to help you plan your marathons.
Hulu is starting the month off strong with a huge list of new movies, TV shows and specials joining the service. They span across all genres, all styles, and all target audience, ensuring that there is something for everyone to make Hulu worthwhile. From there, a trickle of new additions will be coming onto the Hulu catalogue every few days for the rest of 2020.
Whether you're looking for holiday specials, addictive shows or thrillers, Hulu has a little bit of everything coming next month. Typically, this service caters to "comfort-watches" with up-to-date sitcoms and network TV. However, in the ongoing streaming wars, even Hulu is branching out a bit, so it's worth reconsidering your impression of the service. Here is everything coming to Hulu in December.
Dec. 1
CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)
Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)
Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed)
30 Days of Night
50 First Dates
About Last Night
Angels & Demons
Any Given Sunday
Black Dynamite
Body of Evidence
Cake
Charlotte's Web
Cliffhanger
Con Air
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist
Dr. No
Dragonball: Evolution
Euphoria
Eyes Wide Shut
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Hemingway's Garden of Eden
Here On Earth
Hot Air
Into the Blue
Love Potion No. 9
Our Family Wedding
Sands of Iwo Jima
Shrink
Sleeping with the Enemy
Southside With You
Strategic Air Command
Sunshine
The 6th Day
The Chumscrubber
The Client
The Color of Money
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
The Hulk
The Hurt Locker
The January Man
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor
The November Man
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Young Victoria
True Confessions
Two Weeks
Under the Tuscan Sun
Why Did I Get Married?
Dec. 4
The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)
Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
She Dies Tomorrow (2020)
Dec. 5
Black Ops (2020)
God's Own Country
It Had To Be You
Mr. Jones (2020)
Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)
Dec. 11
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Rent-A-Pal (2020)
Rent-A-Pal (2020)

Spy Cat (2020)