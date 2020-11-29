Hulu: Everything Coming in December 2020

By Michael Hein

December starts this week, and that means a huge overhaul to the catalogues of major streaming services like Hulu. The subscription service is helping customers gear up for a cold winter and a cozy holiday season with all the movies, TV shows and specials you need to binge watch. We have the full list of Hulu's new additions for the month to help you plan your marathons.

Hulu is starting the month off strong with a huge list of new movies, TV shows and specials joining the service. They span across all genres, all styles, and all target audience, ensuring that there is something for everyone to make Hulu worthwhile. From there, a trickle of new additions will be coming onto the Hulu catalogue every few days for the rest of 2020.

Whether you're looking for holiday specials, addictive shows or thrillers, Hulu has a little bit of everything coming next month. Typically, this service caters to "comfort-watches" with up-to-date sitcoms and network TV. However, in the ongoing streaming wars, even Hulu is branching out a bit, so it's worth reconsidering your impression of the service. Here is everything coming to Hulu in December.

Dec. 1


CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)  

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)

Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed) 

30 Days of Night

50 First Dates

About Last Night 

Angels & Demons

Any Given Sunday

Black Dynamite 

Body of Evidence

Cake 

Charlotte's Web

Cliffhanger

Con Air

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist

Dr. No

Dragonball: Evolution

Euphoria 

Eyes Wide Shut

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Hemingway's Garden of Eden

Here On Earth

Hot Air

Into the Blue

Love Potion No. 9

Our Family Wedding 

Sands of Iwo Jima

Shrink

Sleeping with the Enemy

Southside With You

Strategic Air Command

Sunshine

The 6th Day

The Chumscrubber

The Client

The Color of Money

The Da Vinci Code 

The Fifth Element

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

The Hulk

The Hurt Locker 

The January Man

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring 

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor

The November Man 

The Spy Who Loved Me 

The Young Victoria

True Confessions

Two Weeks 

Under the Tuscan Sun

Why Did I Get Married?

prevnext

Dec. 4

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

prevnext

Dec. 5

Black Ops (2020)

God's Own Country 

It Had To Be You

Mr. Jones (2020)

Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)

prevnext

Dec. 6


How To Fake A War

The Secret Garden (2020)

prevnext

Dec. 7


Valley Girl (2020)

prevnext

Dec. 8


Nurses: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)

prevnext

Dec. 10

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! (NBC)

Out Stealing Horses

prevnext

Dec. 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Rent-A-Pal (2020)

Spy Cat (2020)

prevnext

Dec. 12


Endless (2020)

prevnext

Dec. 15


Dirt Music

Hitman: Agent 47

prevnext

Dec. 16


Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye

prevnext

Dec. 18


The Hero

prevnext

Dec. 21


NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

prevnext

Dec. 22


You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

prevnext

Dec. 23


Someone Marry Barry

The Little Hours

prevnext

Dec. 25


Soldiers of Fortune

prevnext

Dec. 26


Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 (Hulu Original)

prevnext

Dec. 27

The Masked Singer: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

American Animals

prevnext

Dec. 28

Hope Gap (2020)

Our Idiot Brother

prevnext

Dec. 31


0comments

Bayou Caviar 

Supervized

prev
Start the Conversation

of