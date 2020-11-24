Thanksgiving 2020: 10 Movies to Watch This Holiday Season

Thanksgiving 2020 is almost here, and with the coronavirus pandemic currently seeing a spike in cases around the nation, many might be choosing to spend the holiday alone or with just a small group of family and friends. If you're worried about your Thanksgiving being uneventful, well then we have some great movie selections that will brighten your mood. Even though it may be unsafe to gather in large groups as we've traditionally done, queuing up some holiday laughs and cheerful cinema might be just the thing to turn the holiday around. For example, the Thanksgiving classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles, which is easily one of the greatest holiday films of all time, is available to stream through AMC, for those with a cable subscription. Amazon Prime subscribers can also watch the hit movie, with an added subscription to the AMC+ service. Planes, Trains and Automobiles follows Neal Page (Steve Martin), who is just trying to get home to his family for Thanksgiving, but along the way his life is disrupted by the bubbly and bumbling Del Griffith (John Candy), who unintentionally pushes Neal to his breaking point, as the men traverse the icy conditions of America's travel-ways on their way from New York City. Scroll down to read about more great films to check out this Thanksgiving!

Addams Family Values - CBS All Access Raúl Juliá, Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci, and Jimmy Workman return in the hit sequel, which finds the macbre Addams family once again facing familial distress, after Uncle Fester's new wife drives a wedge between him and his loved ones. There is also an iconic Thanksgiving sequence wherein the Addams family children partake in a holiday stage show that ends in chaos. Addams Family Values is a "can't miss" watch this Thanksgiving.

Free Birds - Hulu If animated films are more to your liking, then you'll want to check out Free Birds, a fun family movie about two turkeys who go back in time to try and prevent the first Thanksgiving, therefore saving all turkeys from being holiday meals. If you have kids around over the holiday weekend you'll definitely want to have this one on your watchlist. The voice cast features Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Amy Poehler, George Takei, Colm Meaney, Keith David, and Dan Fogler.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving - Apple TV There is no denying that the Charlie Brown Christmas and Halloween specials are certainly the most popular of the many animated specials featuring the Peanuts gang, but A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is certainly worth a watch also. Currently, the movie is available to stream on Apple TV only for subscribers, but from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27 it will be available for everyone to stream for free.

The Oath - Hulu For those who might be fans of something a little more grown-up, The Oath is a great dark-comedy about a family struggling to get through Thanksgiving under some incredible personal and social circumstances. The tense setting is cut with some brilliant humor, courtesy of stars Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz, who also wrote and directed the film. Additional stars include John Cho, Carrie Brownstein, Billy Magnussen, Meredith Hagner, Jon Barinholtz, Nora Dunn and Chris Ellis.

Into the Dark: Flesh & Blood - Hulu Hulu is certainly the best place to check out for Thanksgiving scares, especially if you are still just not ready to let go of Halloween. In the streaming service's Into the Dark film series — a collaboration with Blumhouse Productions — filmmakers have a chance to make a horror film based on a holiday. In the show's first season, writer/director Patrick Lussier (Drive Angry, Dracula 2000) served up the Thanksgiving episode Flesh & Blood, a story about an agoraphobic girl who starts to feel like a sinister prescience might be active in her home. The films stars Dermot Mulroney, Diana Silvers, Tembi Locke and Meredith Salenger.

Into the Dark: Pilgrim - Hulu If Flesh & Blood suits your palate, then you might want to try Pilgrim as well, the Thanksgiving entry of Into the Dark's second season. In this terrifying tale based on real-life story, a woman hopes to invigorate her family's Thanksgiving spirit by inviting some Pilgrim reinactors to join them for the holiday, but things soon take a terrifying turn. The film is co-written and director by Marcus Dunstan (Saw IV-Saw 3D), and stars Kerr Smith, Reign Edwards, Peter Giles, Courtney Henggeler, Taj Speights and Antonio Raul Corbo.

Grumpy Old Men - HBO Max Ok, so if that that terror is just not what you're feeling this holiday, there are some great Thanksgiving comedy's out there to check out. HBO Max subscribers can stream Grumpy Old Men, which stars late actors Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau as a pair of odd-couple frienemies who end up warring over the same woman, played by Ann-Margret.

Home for the Holidays - Hulu with Starz Home for the Holidays is quite possibly the most underrated Thanksgiving film of all-time. Directed by Jodie Foster, and starring A-list actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Holly Hunter, the film follows a divorced woman as she goes to visit with her extremely dysfunctional family for Thanksgiving. Mayhem ensues, leaving them all at the point of breaking just before being pulled back from the edge by the binding powers of family love. Additional cast members include Anne Bancroft, Charles Durning, Dylan McDermott, Geraldine Chaplin, Steve Guttenberg, Cynthia Stevenson, Claire Danes, Austin Pendleton, and David Strathairn.