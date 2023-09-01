ABC, ESPN and More Channels Go Dark on Major Cable Provider

ABC, ESPN, and more channels have gone dark on a major cable provider. The Streamable reports that Disney-owned cable channels and ABC affiliates are not airing for Spectrum users across the nation, as of 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 31. The issues seems to stem from a dispute between Disney and Spectrum.

According to The Streamable, Disney claims that it has requested fair, "market-based" distribution rates for its channels. Spectrum, however, states that Disney demanded "excessive" fee increases. Notably, Disney CEO Bob Iger previously stated that linear TV channels — such as ABC and ESPN — are not "core" to the company's business needs. He added that they could be sold if necessary. See below for a list of the Disney owned channels and local news affiliates that have gone dark on Spectrum.

Well, it's official. A dispute over retransmission fees has caused #ESPN, #FX and other Disney-owned cable channels to go dark for #Spectrum customers. Here are the best ways to keep getting those channels and leave cable behind. https://t.co/SYpsyXJ59Y — The Streamable (@TheStreamable) September 1, 2023

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN Deportes

ESPNU

ESPNews

SEC Network

ACC Network

Longhorn Network

FX

FX Movie Channel

FXX

Freeform

National Geographic

Nat Geo Wild

Nat Geo Mundo

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Baby TV

ABC7 Chicago

ABC7 Los Angeles

ABC7 New York

ABC7 San Francisco

ABC11 Raleigh-Durham

ABC13 Houston

ABC30 Fresno

The move is an interesting one, especially considering that Disney has made decisions recently that seem to indicate that networks are still important. One such choice is the company moving Dancing With The Stars back to ABC for its next season. The show initially aired on the network since 2005 but was exclusively moved to Disney+ for Season 31 in 2022. In May, Vulture reported that the hit competition series will once again call ABC its home, as the show will air on the network and Disney+ simultaneously.

The news came weeks after it was announced that host Tyra Bank has exited DWTS. It was later revealed that former Dancing With The Stars dance pro — and two-time series champ — Julianne Hough will be taking her place as host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, who is returning as co-host of Season 32.

Speaking on her exit from DWTS, Banks explained, "I'm really focused on business, like, crazy, crazy, crazy focused on business. I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship and also producing more TV – but behind the scenes. I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. I think it's time." She added, "I really, really want to focus on my business. And you can't do that hosting a show. So you'll see me creating things but not hosting things."