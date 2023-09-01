ABC, ESPN and More Channels Go Dark on Major Cable Provider
All Disney-owned channels and networks are currently unavailable to watch on Spectrum.
ABC, ESPN, and more channels have gone dark on a major cable provider. The Streamable reports that Disney-owned cable channels and ABC affiliates are not airing for Spectrum users across the nation, as of 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 31. The issues seems to stem from a dispute between Disney and Spectrum.
According to The Streamable, Disney claims that it has requested fair, "market-based" distribution rates for its channels. Spectrum, however, states that Disney demanded "excessive" fee increases. Notably, Disney CEO Bob Iger previously stated that linear TV channels — such as ABC and ESPN — are not "core" to the company's business needs. He added that they could be sold if necessary. See below for a list of the Disney owned channels and local news affiliates that have gone dark on Spectrum.
Well, it's official. A dispute over retransmission fees has caused #ESPN, #FX and other Disney-owned cable channels to go dark for #Spectrum customers. Here are the best ways to keep getting those channels and leave cable behind. https://t.co/SYpsyXJ59Y— The Streamable (@TheStreamable) September 1, 2023
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPN Deportes
- ESPNU
- ESPNews
- SEC Network
- ACC Network
- Longhorn Network
- FX
- FX Movie Channel
- FXX
- Freeform
- National Geographic
- Nat Geo Wild
- Nat Geo Mundo
- Disney Channel
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- Baby TV
- ABC7 Chicago
- ABC7 Los Angeles
- ABC7 New York
- ABC7 San Francisco
- ABC11 Raleigh-Durham
- ABC13 Houston
- ABC30 Fresno
The move is an interesting one, especially considering that Disney has made decisions recently that seem to indicate that networks are still important. One such choice is the company moving Dancing With The Stars back to ABC for its next season. The show initially aired on the network since 2005 but was exclusively moved to Disney+ for Season 31 in 2022. In May, Vulture reported that the hit competition series will once again call ABC its home, as the show will air on the network and Disney+ simultaneously.
The news came weeks after it was announced that host Tyra Bank has exited DWTS. It was later revealed that former Dancing With The Stars dance pro — and two-time series champ — Julianne Hough will be taking her place as host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, who is returning as co-host of Season 32.
Speaking on her exit from DWTS, Banks explained, "I'm really focused on business, like, crazy, crazy, crazy focused on business. I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship and also producing more TV – but behind the scenes. I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. I think it's time." She added, "I really, really want to focus on my business. And you can't do that hosting a show. So you'll see me creating things but not hosting things."