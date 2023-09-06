Disney+ Deal: Streamer Slashes Subscription Price to Less Than $2-Per-Month

Bingeing through the Disney+ content catalogue is now cheaper than ever. This month, the Disney-backed streamer is launching an impressive limited time deal that slashes the price of the ad-supported Disney Basic Plan to just $1.99.



Beginning Wednesday and running through Sept. 20, new and returning customers can subscribe to the Disney+ Basic tier for $1.99 per month for three months. The deal offers a massive discount, with the regular monthly price being $7.99, meaning potential subscribers currently have the chance to save $18 over the 3-month period, or 75% off. Only new and returning subscribers are eligible for the deal, which only includes the ad-supported tier. You can sign up for a Disney+ subscription here.



Would-be subscribers who take advantage of the offer will be able to binge their way through a host of new titles arriving to Disney+ this month, including the live-action The Little Mermaid, which made its streaming debut on Disney+ Wednesday, , new episodes of the Star Wars series Ahsoka, Marvel's I Am Groot Season 2, and National Geographic's Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory. September will also bring with it the streaming debut of Pixar's Elemental. The film is set to hit Disney+ on Sept. 13 after grossing more than $400 million globally after it hit theaters in mid-June.



More than just those awesome streaming titles, the offer couldn't come at a better time for would-be subscribes. Last month, CEO Bob Iger confirmed during Disney's quarterly earnings call that it is raising the price of both Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions. Set to go into effect on Oct. 12 the price hike will mark will mark a 27%, for the Disney+ Premium plan, which will rise from $10.99 to $13.99 per month ($139.99 per year). Hulu's ad-free tier, meanwhile, will jump 20%, from $14.99 to $17.99 per month, with the price hike also impacting the streamer's Hulu + Live TV packages. Amid the hike, the company said it would also introduce a new premium bundle of ad-free Disney+ and Hulu for $19.99 per month.



Disney is doing more than just a price hike, though. During that earnings call, Iger also said that Disney is "exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family," indicating a password sharing crackdown similar to Netflix's is on the horizon. According to Iger, Disney "will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms and our sharing policies" later this year and will also "roll out tactics to drive monetization" in 2024.