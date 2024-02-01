Hulu Cracking Down on Password Sharing Just Like Netflix

Hulu is implementing new policies to crack down on password-sharing, much like Netflix. The streamer warned about this move last year, but the changes just started rolling out this month. The new rules are in effect for new users as of Jan. 25, and will take effect for existing subscribers on March 14.

Hulu published a note to subscribers to explain the new rules for password-sharing plainly. Since it is a change to the user agreement, users will eventually be required to acknowledge their receipt of these new policies in the app. Hulu is "adding limitations on sharing your account outside of your household, and explaining how we may assess your compliance with these limitations." At the same time, the company is "updating aspects of our dispute resolution policies" on the customers' end.

Hulu has notified its customers that a new policy will soon be going into effect that will restrict subscribers from sharing their account outside of their household. @stephgosk reports. pic.twitter.com/z0s0IBWeVL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 1, 2024

Beyond that, Hulu has not provided many details on how they will determine whether a user is sharing their password or not. When Netflix rolled out its new rules, it explained plainly that it was using IP addresses, device IDs and account activity to track these things, but Hulu did not specify these things. The new user agreement said: "Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. 'Household' means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein."

Those found to have violated these rules by sharing their account may have their access to Hulu limited or, in extreme cases, terminated altogether under this new agreement. There is no mention of new paid password-sharing options like Netflix has. It's unclear what it would take for an account to be limited or terminated, but many critics are already speculating that this may be a bluff, since it could prove to be bad for business if a significant number of users are kicked off of the platform.

Right now, Hulu's descriptions of its different Service Tiers only seems to mention account-sharing under the add-on service named "Unlimited Screen." It says that by paying an additional $9.99 per month, users can "watch unlimited screens at home – enjoy three on the go." It's unclear if this is in reference to password-sharing or not.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Hulu and Disney+ would employ new password-sharing rules last year during an earnings call with investors. So far, Disney+ has not added in these new policies, but they are expected soon as well.