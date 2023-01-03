How to Cancel Disney+

The Disney+ streaming library may boast dozens of titles, but the recent subscription cost price hike may have some reconsidering. Back on Dec. 8, the Disney-owned streamer bumped the price of a monthly subscription from $7.99 to $10.99, causing some subscribers to consider shelving the service for good. But how exactly do you cancel your Disney+ subscription.

Thankfully, cancelling Disney+ isn't all that difficult. To cancel your subscription in a web browser, simply open disneyplus.com in a browser either on a computer or phone and log into your Disney+ account. Once logged in, click on your profile icon and then select "Account," which is located below the "Watchlist" and "App Settings" options. This will take you to an overview of your account. You then need to select your Disney+ subscription under the field that says "Subscription." You then have the option to "Cancel Subscription" and will be asked to select a reason for the cancellation. You must then confirm the cancellation by clicking "Cancel Subscription." The process is virtually the same when cancelling through the mobile app, though subscribers will be redirected to a webpage when they select "Account."

Subscribers who signed up for Disney+ through a third-party app – Amazon, Google, Apple, Roku, Xfinity, Verizon, etc. – must cancel directly through the third-party app. This can be done by visiting the app's Help Center. Disney+'s Help Center provides links to the Help Centers for various third-party apps here. For those who signed up through Apple, for example, they must open the Settings app on their iPhone, tap their name at the top, and then select "Subscriptions." Users can then select the subscription they wish to cancel and then select "Cancel subscription."

Once canceled, the current Disney+ subscription will continue until the end of "your current payment cycle," per Disney. This means that service will not be interrupted until the payment cycle ends.

Those who opt to cancel Disney+ and move on to a new streaming service will miss out on a content catalogue that includes titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. The streamer has also made a push for original content, debuting everything from new Star Wars series like The Mandalorian and Andor to spinoffs of beloved franchised, including National Treasure: Edge of History and Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, since its launch back in November 2019.

However, at launch, a monthly subscription cost just $7, a price that has since increased to $10.99 per month under the most recent price hike, which went into effect last month. The increase came as the streamer introduced its first-ever ad-supported tier, dubbed Disney+ Basic, which costs $7.99 per month.