How to Cancel Amazon Prime and Prime Video

With the cost of subscription services soaring to new heights, the impact on wallets has never been greater. With many people subscribing to multiple streaming services – Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon's Prime Video to name a few – ending your subscription for those not-so frequently used libraries is a great way to save some extra money. By ridding yourself of Amazon Prime Video, consumers can save $8.99 per month, and ending your Amazon Prime membership can save you close to $150 annually. But how exactly do you cancel your Prime Video and Amazon Prime subscription?

Users subscribed to the standalone, no-Prime-membership service can cancel their Prime Video subscription by opening Amazon.com on a browser tab and logging into their Prime Video account. After logging in, hover your mouse over "Account & Lists," located in the top-right. A drop-down menu will appear. Click "Your Membership." After clicking this, you will be brought to another page, where you will have the option to select "End Membership." After clicking this button, you will need to confirm that you would like to cancel your subscription. Amazon notes on its Help & Customer service page that those subscribers who signed up through a third-party, such as a mobile service provider, must contact that party for further assistance. Once canceled, any additional subscriptions tied to your subscription will also be canceled.

Canceling your Prime Video subscription does not, however, cancel your Prime Membership. Prime Video is a service included free with an Amazon Prime membership, which now costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Those wishing to rid themselves not only of Prime Video, but also cancel their Amazon Prime membership, can do so by following simitar steps to those outlined above. To cancel your membership on a browser, go to Amazon.com and log into your account. Hover over the "Account & Lists" drop-down menu at the top right side of the screen and click on "Prime Membership," located just below "Memberships & Subscriptions." In the drop-down menu in top right-hand side of the page, click on "Update, cancel, or more" under the "Membership" heading. Then click "End membership." On the next page, click "Cancel My Benefits." You will then be asked to reconsider your decision. If you still want to cancel, select "Continue to cancel." Amazon will again ask you to reconsider. Clicking "Cancel membership" a second time will end your membership.

To cancel your membership via the Amazon Prime app, log into your account tap on the three lines at the bottom right side of your screen. Select "Account" at the bottom right, next to "Lists," and then scroll down to "Manage Prime Membership." Once selected, you will need to click the "Manage membership" drop-down and then click "Update, cancel and more." Click "End Membership" to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription. By canceling your Amazon Prime membership, you will also cancel your Prime Video subscriptions and Prime Video Channel, as well as any other subscriptions tied to your account.

By canceling your Amazon Prime membership, you may even put a few extra bucks back into your pocket. According to Amazon, if you cancel your membership within three business days of converting from your free trial, you may be eligible for a full refund. Costumers who used Prime benefits could be eligible for a partial refund based on the remaining time in their membership and their use. The company will process any potential refunds within three to five business days.