How to Cancel Netflix

Netflix will become more expensive than ever this year, and it's inevitable that many users will be canceling their subscriptions. Like many other services, Netflix puts some roadblocks between users and their cancellation buttons to try and discourage them from unsubscribing. If you're looking for a simple, step-by-step guide to cancel Netflix, look no further.

You can cancel Netflix from any web browser – either on your smartphone or your computer. To do so, go to Netflix.com and select your profile. From there, click or tap on your profile icon in the top right corner. A menu should drop down with the other profile names on your account, followed by the options "manage profiles," "transfer profile," "account" and "help center." Click on "account." This will take you to a summary of your account page, and the "cancel membership" button should be visible in the upper left corner of this menu.

The next page will try to entice you not to cancel your account. To move forward, simply click the blue "Finish Cancellation" button near the upper left once again. Note that this page gives you the alternative option of switching to a cheaper subscription plan if eligible, which might be a better option for some. It will also show you some of the hottest titles on the streamer in an effort to remind you of what you're missing.

You can also cancel Netflix from its own app – again, either on your computer or phone. The process will be identical, as the Netflix interface is exactly the same, right down to the button placements.

Many viewers point out flexibility as one of the best upsides to the streaming age – you can cancel a service like Netflix any time, then rejoin it for a month or two when a new show drops, then cancel again if you wish. However, during this cancellation process, Netflix reminds you of one of the only drawbacks to a temporary cancellation – your profile settings. If you leave your account canceled for more than 10 months, your profile settings and preferences will be gone forever. Still, this is a small price to pay to save $100 in a year, depending on your viewing habits.

Netflix customer support has a webpage specifically for help with canceling your membership if you have more questions. At the time of this writing, the service starts at $6.99 per month in the U.S. Changes to its pricing structure are expected later this year.