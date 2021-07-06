Where the 'Home Alone' Disney+ Reboot Stands, According to Kenan Thompson

✖

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson is in the midst of a massive career year. Aside from his SNL spot, he landed his own NBC sitcom, Kenan. But that's not all; he is also starring in the upcoming Disney+ remake of Home Alone, which is expected to release soon. During a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live back in April, Thompson gave a major update to host Andy Cohen concerning the movie's status.

"It was a long shoot. It started in Canada and then got shut down and came back around because of the pandemic and stuff, so it's been very splotchy, I guess, as far as trying to get it done is concerned," Thompson explained. He added, "But, I think they're getting very close to finishing it," Thompson revealed, explaining that he had completed some of the film's audio re-recording. "That's usually one of the last steps, so it's coming up."

Alongside Thompson, JoJo Rabbit's Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Chris Parnell, and Rob Delaney are set to star in the reboot. SNL writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell penned the script with Dirty Grandpa's Dan Mazer taking the helm as director. While Disney fans might be excited about the upcoming film, Chris Columbus, who directed the original, had some harsh words for the creative team behind the new film. "Nobody got in touch with me about it, and it's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned," he told Insider. "What's the point? I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone."

"You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again," Columbus continued. "It's just not going to happen. So why do it? It's like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that. What's the point? It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original."

While curious fans presume they'll see the Home Alone remake on Disney+ by Christmas, no release date has been announced yet. When it is, PopCulture.com will be sure to let you know.