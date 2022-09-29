'Hocus Pocus 2': What Time and How to Watch

The Sanderson sisters are grabbing their broomsticks – or Swiffers and Roombas in the case of Sarah and Mary Sanderson – and rising from the grave to wreak havoc on a new generation of Salem's youth. Following years of rumors and plenty of demand from fans, Disney officially greenlit a sequel to the popular 1993 film Hocus Pocus, quintessential Halloweentime viewing, during its Disney's Investor Day event in December 2020, and nearly two years later, Hocus Pocus 2 is just hours away from premiering.

While most of Disney's films in the streaming era make their way to Disney+ months after they enjoy a theatrical release, the company is changing tune a bit when it comes to Hocus Pocus 2. After the original film released in theaters and failed to draw in big crowds, being dubbed a theatrical dud and only rising to cult classic status in the years that followed, Disney is learning from the past and breaking tradition by premiering Hocus Pocus 2 exclusively on its streaming service, Disney+, which you can subscribe to here. Hocus Pocus 2 is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET, the start of the witching hour, and 12 a.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 30. There will not be a theatrical release. Disney+ is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, meaning fans across the globe will be able to enjoy the film.

Hocus Pocus 2 is set nearly 30 years after the events of the original film, which saw the 17th-century sisters, who were executed for practicing witchcraft, resurrected from the grave after Max Dennison lit the Black Flame Candle. Although they were ultimately defeated, they are once again "looking for revenge" when they return in Hocus Pocus 2. Per Disney's official synopsis for the film, "Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve."

Along with Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as Winifred Sanderson, Sara Sanderson, and Mary Sanderson, Doug Jones returns as Winifred's zombified ex-lover Billy Butcherson. However, not every actor from the original movie will make an appearance, with the key characters of Max and Dani Dennison and Allison Watts – portrayed by Omri Katz, Thora Birch, and Vinessa Shaw – not returning, among many others. Newcomes to the Hocus Pocus story are Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo, starring as high schoolers Becca, Cassie, and Izzy, along with Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson, and Nina Kitchen. Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on at 3 a.m. ET on Friday.