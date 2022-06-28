'Hocus Pocus 2' Trailer Released, Shows Sanderson Sisters Reunited

It's a glorious morning for fans of Hocus Pocus! Disney+ on Tuesday released the first official Hocus Pocus 2 trailer, with the Black Flame Candle bringing back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as Winifred, Sara, and Mary Sanderson to wreak more havoc on Salem.

The trailer for the anticipated sequel opens with a trio of high school girls – Becca, Cassie, and Izzy – preparing to celebrate one of their birthdays with the typical "birthday ritual" of a scary movie marathon. However, the birthday celebrations come with an ominous warning from a shopkeeper, who tells them, "legend has it it's on the 16th birthday that a witch gets her powers." His words seem to hold some truth, because as two of the girls read a spell, the ground splits and the Black Flame Candle is lit, officially returning the Sanderson sisters to Salem nearly 30 years after Max, Allison, and Dani first went up against and seemingly defeated them. As they return, Winifred can be heard warning, "Lock up your children. Yes, Salem, we're back!"

Per Disney+'s official synopsis, "it's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve. "

Hocus Pocus 2 stars Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo as the trio of girls at the center of the film. Returning alongside Midler, Parker, and Najimy is Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson. Rounding out the cast are recent Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson, and Nina Kitchen, as well as RuPaul's Drag Race stars Ginger Minj, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, and Kahmora Hall, who will portray drag versions of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah.

Hocus Pocus 2 is directed by Anne Fletcher, who is most well-known for directing romantic comedies such as The Proposal and 27 Dresses, with Adam Shankman, Ralph Winter, and David Kirschner serving as executive producers. The film is written by Jen D'Angelo and produced by Lynn Harris. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, Sept. 30. The original 1993 cult classic is available for streaming on the platform.