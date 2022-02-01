‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Major Update on the Disney+ Sequel

It’s another glorious morning for fans of Hocus Pocus!After filming on the long-planned sequel kicked off last fall, Hocus Pocus 2 has officially wrapped production and is set to premiere on Disney+ this Halloween. The latest update on the highly-anticipated sequel to the Sanderson sisters’ tale was confirmed Friday by executive producer Adam Shankman.

In an Instagram post, Shankman wrote, “SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that’s a WRAP!!! [Hocus Pocus 2].” He went on to congratulate the “amazing team…and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew” before he revealed that the upcoming film, a sequel to the hit 1993 film, would be “coming to you [Halloween] [2022] on [Disney+].” At this time, Disney has not confirmed an exact release date, though the company confirmed in a statement to Variety that the film will debut “at some point during the Halloween season this fall.” Given that Halloween falls on a Monday this year, it seems likely that the film will actually release a few days before All Hallow’s Eve, likely during that weekend.

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to center around high schoolers Becca, Cassie, and Izzy, who, similar to the original film, accidentally bring the Sanders sisters – Winifred, Sara, and Mary – back to modern-day Salem. As the Sanderson sisters begin to wreak havoc on Salem in an attempt to lengthen their lifespans, the young women have until midnight on All Hallow’s Eve to stop them. In addition to Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the Sandersons and Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo taking on the roles of the three high schoolers, Hocus Pocus 2 also stars Hannah Waddingham, Doug Jones, Dan Finnerty, Sam Richardson, and Tony Hale, who is set to portray two characters.

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher, who is most well-known for directing romantic comedies such as The Proposal and 27 Dresses. The original Hocus Pocus was directed by Adam Shankman, who is currently working on Disenchanted for Disney, but will remain on Hocus Pocus 2 as a producer.

Hocus Pocus made its theatrical debut in 1993, earning little to no critical or commercial success. Although it bombed at the box office, it quickly became a cult classic, with numerous calls for a sequel in the decades since its release. After reports first in October 2019 that a sequel was in the works, Disney confirmed Hocus Pocus 2 in December 2020. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ during the 2022 Halloween season.