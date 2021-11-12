‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Disney+ Reveals First Look Photo of Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy

The Sanderson Sisters are back in a first-look image of Hocus Pocus 2, the horror-comedy sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The three actresses, all of whom are returning for the sequel, can be seen in the image wearing their familiar garb nearly 30 years later. You can see the image below.

The sequel, set to premiere on Disney+ in fall 2022, will see three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters (Midler, Parker and Najimy) to modern-day Salem. They must then figure out how to stop the witches from wreaking havoc on the world. The movie will also star Tony Hale (Veep), Sam Richardson (Veep), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and the Beauty), Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery), Juju Brenner (Vanquish), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Taylor Henderson (Earwig and the Witch) and Nina Kitchen. Filming is underway in Rhode Island, with Anne Fletcher directing. Fletcher is most well-known for directing romantic comedies such as The Proposal and 27 Dresses.

The first look at Hocus Pocus 2 was part of Disney+ Day on Friday, which marks the second anniversary of the streaming platform. The follow-up movie has been in development since at least 2017, when Disney Channel considered doing a full-blown remake of the original, which was not a box office hit but gained a strong cult following in the years that followed thanks to repeat airings on Disney Channel and Freeform. In 2019, it was reported that a proper sequel movie was being eyed at Disney+.

The original Hocus Pocus was directed by Adam Shankman, who is currently working on Disenchanted for Disney, but will remain on Hocus Pocus 2 as a producer. He and Fletcher go way back, having worked together on a number of Hollywood projects over the past few decades. “As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work,” Shankman said in a statement.

He continued, “I am still grateful and proud to help shepherd this ingenious project as executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped get me the job choreographing Boogie Nights.” Fletcher added, “Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film.”