Hit Reese Witherspoon Rom-Com Just Added to Netflix

On July 8, Netflix added a recent Reese Witherspoon romantic comedy. The streaming service added the actor's 2017 film Home Again in which she starred as single mom Alice. The movie saw Witherspoon's character inviting three young men to stay in her guest house and hijinks naturally ensue.

Witherspoon stars as the main character while the three young men are played by Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff and Jon Rudnitsky. Michael Sheen appears as Alice's estranged husband, Austen. The film also stars Candice Bergen as Alice's mother, Lillian. Home Again, which was released in September 2017 and grossed over $37 million worldwide, was written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer. This project was Meyers-Shyer's directorial debut. The director's mother, the famous filmmaker Nancy Meyers, produced the movie. Even though Meyers-Shyer was the one behind the lens, there were certainly a lot of Meyers' influences in the film, particularly since Home Again falls within the genre, romantic comedy, that she's known for.

Given that Meyers-Shyer is the daughter of Meyers and Charles Shyer, who has directed films such as Baby Boom, it was only natural that she would follow in their footsteps in entering the entertainment industry. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the writer and director opened up about her path to Home Again. She explained that she was writing for quite some time before Home Again, but this piece gave her the perfect opportunity to put on her director hat.

"I'd been writing for a while since I graduated from college. I was a screenwriting [major]," Meyers-Shyer said at the time. "I never really felt ready to direct, and then I wrote this movie with myself in mind as the filmmaker, so I made it a story very personal [to me] that I thought I would be the right person to tell. So, I kind of backed myself up in that way." She also spoke out about what working with her mother was like. While they noted that there were some moments that were difficult while working on the film, the two did note in their ET interview that they still had a lot of "fun." Meyers-Shyer even said, "It was fun to have a friend in the madness of it all. Because making a movie is a lot. It was fun to have someone to talk to about it all."