Henry Winkler Seemingly Spoils Renewal of One of His Beloved Shows

Henry Winkler’s decades-long career making hit TV shows won’t end any time soon, based on a recent tweet of his. The 75-year-old actor let it slip that one of his current TV shows is coming back for another season, despite there being no official announcement yet. In a September tweet, Winkler seemingly confirmed that another season of the Disney+ show Monsters at Work was on the way.

A fan of the Monsters Inc. spinoff shared the show’s praises and how they hoped it would get another installment. Winkler said, “there will be.” Unless Winkler was just putting a bit of positive affirmation into the world, Monsters at Work Season 2 should be coming soon. That’s not too surprising, being as Disney+ is ramping up its original content, and the world of Monsters Inc. is one they’d likely want to keep fresh in fans’ minds.

And there will be !!!!! — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 2, 2021

In Monsters at Work Season 1, Winkler plays a creature named Fritz alongside Billy Crystal’s Mike Wazowski, John Goodman’s James P. “Sulley” Sullivan, Mindy Kaling’s Val Little and Ben Feldman’s Tylor Tuskmon. The show has aired 10 episodes thus far, with the season finale premiering on Sept. 1. It sits alongside fellow Pixar spinoff shows Forky Asks a Question, Dug Days, Pixar Popcorn, Pixar in Real Life and Inside Pixar.

As noted, Disney+ has not made the renewal official just yet, but PopCulture.com will be sure to fill you in once they do. In the meantime, you can click here to see a full list of titles coming to streaming services, including Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max.