'Heist 88': New Paramount+ Film Depicts 'One of the Largest Bank Robberies in U.S. History'

Paramount+ with Showtime is coming out with a brand new film that is inspired by one of the largest bank robberies in U.S. history. Starring two-time Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance as criminal mastermind Jeremy Horne, Heist 88 centers on the character who has an innate ability to convince anyone to do just about anything. He decides to do one more job before he goes off to prison, so he recruits four young bank employees to steal almost $80 million in a daring and brazen assault on the U.S. banking system. It takes place before the computerization and cybersecurity that people know today.

The robbery that the film is inspired by goes all the way back to 1988. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the man who nearly pulled it off was named Armand Moore. A common swindler with an ability to lure law-abiding citizens into doing his dirty work by tempting them with far-fetched dreams of owning some pretty luxurious items like a Rolls-Royce, Rolex watches, and a lot of cash. Known as "The Chairman," Moore nearly pulls off "the heist of all bank heists" in Chicago until it's all undone by greed.

(Photo: Parrish Lewis/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Alongside Vance, the film also stars Keesha Sharp, Keith David, Xavier Clyde, Bentley Green, Nican Robinson, and Precious Way. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Bassett Vance Productions, and Gunpowder & Sky. Dwayne Johnson-Cochran penned the script, with Menhaj Huda serving as director. With Vance leading the charge, it already seems like this movie is going to be one to watch.

Courtney B. Vance can currently be seen on 61st Street. The series initially aired on AMC for its first season last year and was acquired by The CW earlier this year. As of now, there's no telling when the second season will premiere, likely because of the Hollywood strikes, Luckily, fans will be able to see him on their screens before the year ends, thanks to Heist 88.

Heist 88 will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+ with Showtime in the U.S. this Friday, Sept. 29. It will then make its linear debut on Showtime on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET. The film sounds like an intense one, but will it have the same ending as the actual heist? It would be interesting to see it play out differently and have Jeremy Horne be successful. At the same time, it would also be entertaining to see the aftermath if it's not pulled off. Either way, fans won't want to miss this film.