HBO Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Hogwarts is officially opening back up.

HBO has released the trailer and premiere date for the upcoming Harry Potter series.

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The first season will be titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, much like the first book in J.K. Rowling’s beloved series and the first movie. The new series is expected to debut Christmas 2026 on HBO and will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max, where it’s available.

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Per the official logline, in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, “There is nothing special about Harry Potter – at least that’s what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship, and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.”

Dominic McLaughlin leads the ensemble cast as Harry Potter, as well as Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout, who portray Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. The cast also includes John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Rory Wilmot, Lox Pratt, Leo Earley, Elijah Oshin, Tristan Harland, Gabriel Harland, Ruari Spooner, Alessia Leoni, Sienna Moosah, Finn Stephens, William Nash, Warwick Davis, and Sirine Saba.

Photograph by Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Daniel Rigby, Bel Powley, Paul Whitehouse, Johnny Flynn, Bertie Carvel, Luke Thallon, Katherine Parkinson, Amos Kitson, Gracie Cochrane, Richard Durden, Louise Brealey, Bríd Brennan, Leigh Gill, and Anton Lesser are also in the cast. The series, based on Rowling’s beloved book series, is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is executive produced by Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

The new Harry Potter series promises to be faithful to the book series, with each season adapting one book. Along with a trailer, HBO has released some first-look images that feature Harry, Ron, and Hermione, as well as some other familiar sets, characters, and wardrobe. Fans will be able to attend Hogwarts once again when Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premieres on Christmas Day 2026 on HBO and HBO Max. All eight Harry Potter films are streaming on HBO Max.