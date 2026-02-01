New ‘Harry Potter’ Series Gets Release Window

It’s almost time to go back to Hogwarts.

According to Deadline, the upcoming Harry Potter series on HBO has gotten a release window.

“We’ve been saying 2027,” Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, told the outlet. “I would say, to narrow it down to some extent, early 2027. Nd now you’re going to ask, does that mean January, February, March, April, that we’re not ready to say. I’ll say early 2027.”

Production on the series began over the summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK. Leading the ensemble cast are young stars Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton as Harry, Ron, and Hermione, respectively. The new series also stars John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, and Nick Frost. An exact plot has yet to be revealed, but HBO assures that Harry Potter will be a “faithful adaptation” of the beloved book series by J.K. Rowling.

“The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for,” Warner Bros. Discovery said. “Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

More information on Harry Potter is likely to be revealed in the coming months, but it seems like fans could be returning to Hogwarts by this time next year. The wait will surely be worth it, and fans can always watch the Harry Potter movies on HBO Max to keep occupied until the series premieres in early 2027. There will be a lot more to come in the franchise, and even though the story has been told before, there’s no telling what new details will come about with this new retelling, coming soon to HBO.