Two More HBO Max Series Could Be Canceled After Their New Seasons Premiere

Titans and Doom Patrol might not have much longer to live after their upcoming new seasons' premiere. The two HBO Max DC Comics shows will see their fourth seasons hit the streaming platform later this year, but neither has been renewed beyond that yet. All of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics projects are in a state of flux since the merger was completed and Batgirl was canceled.

In Variety's report on the mess at DC Films, the outlet notes that it is "still to be determined" if Titans or Doom Patrol will last beyond their upcoming seasons. It is unlikely Warner Bros. Discovery would announce the future of these shows until after new episodes are released. The animated hit Harley Quinn, which is now in the middle of its third season, would "seem safe," according to Variety. Meanwhile, James Gunn has already confirmed that Peacemaker Season 2 will still happen and shooting will start next year.

Several other DC Comics shows are in various stages of development. J.J. Abrams has been planning a Justice League Dark series, while shows about Constantine and Madame Xanadu are still in "active development," Variety reports. Constantine producers even started location scouting with plans to start filming in early 2023. The anthology series Strange Adventures was already killed, but Greg Berlanti's Green Lantern series is supposedly still in the works.

Before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was finished, DC Films had plans to develop lower-cost films for HBO Max to introduce lesser-known characters. That idea appears to be completely dead, epitomized by Batgirl's cancelation. A Wonder Twins movie is also not moving forward. Meanwhile, Blue Beetle saw its budget climb to $100 million and will hit theaters in 2023. A Black Canary movie is reportedly still in development.

Things are even more confusing on the movie side. The only post-merger DC Films movie to get the green light is Joker: Folie à Deux with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Even a sequel to Robert Pattinson's The Batman hasn't been greenlit yet. Other movies have been announced – Wonder Woman 3, Ta-Nehishi Coates' Superman, Emerald Fennell's Zatanna, and Michael B. Jordan's Static Shock – but there haven't been any major updates since. There are also completed films coming, with Black Adam opening on Oct. 21, Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Dec. 21, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on March 17. The Flash is scheduled for June 23, 2023, but it's unclear if the movie really will open, considering the controversies surrounding Ezra Miller.

Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told investors there would be another reset at DC Films, promising a complete restructuring. He wants someone like Marvel's Kevin Feige to oversee projects and directly report to him. Walter Hamada has overseen DC Films since 2018, but Zaslav didn't mention him, so that is another question mark.