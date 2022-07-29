Ben Affleck May Return as Batman in 'Aquaman 2' With Jason Momoa

Is Ben Affleck coming back to Batman? The Oscar winner, 49, added to rumors that he would be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom after Jason Momoa shared photos Thursday of their secret reunion on the Warner Bros. lot, which was spoiled when fans on a tour spotted them together.

While Momoa previously teased on his Instagram Story that what he was doing back on the Aquaman set was "top secret," the actor later shared a video of a tour group coming upon him leaving the set with Affleck. "Well, it's not a f-in' secret anymore, is it?" Momoa laughed as he filmed the enthralled tour group, apologizing for cursing with kids around. "That's what happens, Warner Bros., when you walk out of your set and there's our fans." After telling the fans to have a good time on the rest of their tour, he flipped the camera to his face, saying bashfully, "Well, we tried to keep it a secret."

Later, Momoa shared photos of himself horsing around with his Justice League co-star behind the scenes as Affleck appeared to be sporting a suit reminiscent of the Caped Crusader's alter ego. "REUNITED Bruce and Arthur. Love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. Busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha J," Momoa wrote in the caption.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom originally wrapped filming back in December, but it appears that reshoots have begun for the DC movie, which is scheduled to premiere in March 2023. Affleck originally appeared as Batman in Zack Snyder's 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He's then gone on to play the superhero in five DC films, including Snyder's Justice League as well as The Flash, which is also scheduled to premiere next year.

"It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult," Affleck told Variety in October. "This was really lovely. Really fun." He continued that he had "a great time" filming The Flash, joking, "I'm probably under some gag order that I'm not even aware that I probably just violated and I'm now going to be sued." Robert Pattinson is also signed to play Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman 2.